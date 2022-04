Hyderabad: A 20-year-old woman was allegedly raped multiple times for three days by two men, including a local politician’s son, after being offered a cool drink laced with sedatives in Suryapet district of Telangana, police said on Monday.Also Read - Will You Call it Rape or Was She Pregnant? Mamata Banerjee's Shocking Statement on Nadia Rape Case

The incident happened in the house of one of the accused in Kodad town from Friday night to Sunday, the police said. Also Read - 2 Drunk Men Get Married in Telangana, Separate Days Later For Rs 10,000 Alimony

One of the two was known to the victim. He asked her to visit his house under the pretext of some work and she was made to take the cool drink after which both the men raped her multiple times and also beat her up, the police said. Also Read - Telangana Bus Rides to Cost More Again From Saturday as TSRTC Imposes Diesel Cess. Read Details

The woman went to her house on Sunday night, informed the matter to her family members and lodged a complaint today, they said.

Acting on the complaint, the two were taken into custody while the woman was sent for a medical examination, they added.