Hyderabad: The Kakatiya Rudreshwara (Ramappa) Temple in Telangana has been inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, reports news agency ANI. The 13th century temple in Palampet, Telangana has been given the status on Sunday. At the ongoing online meeting of World Heritage Committee, a consensus with 17 countries backing the move ensured the inscription of the site, reports The Hindu.Also Read - Karnataka, Himachal, Telangana: When Will Schools Reopen in These States? Check Latest Updates Here

Earlier, the ‘Glorious Kakatiya Temples and Gateways – Rudreshwara (Ramappa) Temple, Palampet’ examination as a World Heritage Site nomination was deferred in the agenda papers. The International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS) cited nine shortcomings at the site after the initial visit in 2019, but on Sunday a majority veered round to India’s view about the site’s outstanding universal value. Also Read - Rats Destroy Rs 2 Lakh Cash That Telangana Farmer Saved For His Surgery, Minister Offers Help

Built by Racherla Senapati Rudrayya, a general of Kakatiya king Ganapatideva, in the 13th century, the main temple is flanked by the collapsed structures of Kateshwarayya and Kameshwarayya temples in Palampet, about 220 kilometres from Hyderabad, according to a report in The Hindu. Also Read - Electric Jugaad: Fed up of Rising Fuel Prices, Telangana Man Turns His Motorcycle Into a Electric Bike