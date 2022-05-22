New Delhi/Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, after meeting with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav in New Delhi on Saturday, said that “there will be a sensation in the country”. Without revealing much details on what happened in the meeting, KCR said: “When two businessmen meet, they discuss business. When two politicians meet, they discuss politics. It’s not a big secret. There should be sensation in the country and this will happen. Let us see what happens as we go forward.”Also Read - What Will Be The Prices Of Petrol, Diesel In Delhi, Mumbai, Other Cities After Reduction in Excise Duty

KCR, as Rao is popularly known, is in Delhi as part of his week-long nation-wide tour to meet leaders of various parties and attend a few programmes. Rao, along with his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal, visited a ‘mohalla clinic’ in Mohammadpur on Saturday where he interacted with doctors and patients. Also Read - Delhi Water Crisis: Yamuna River 'Almost Dry', Heatwave Makes Things Worse | Top Points

Opened medical facility in Hyderabad taking inspiration from mohalla clinics

“When I came to Delhi five-six years ago, one of my friends told me that the AAP government is doing a very good job through mohalla clinics. So, I sent my officers to see these mohalla clinics. We drew lessons from it and opened a similar facility in Hyderabad,” the Telangana chief minister said. “The country will make rapid progress if quality health and education can be provided for free to the poor. The Delhi government has achieved this feat and I congratulate them,” he said. Also Read - THIS State Increases Upper Age Limit For Police, Fire Service Recruitments

Telangana CM also visited Dakshin Motibagh Sarvodaya school on Africa Avenue, where Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who holds the Education portfolio, extended him a warm welcome. He went around the classrooms in Sarvodaya school and interacted with students. Kejriwal explained to KCR about school maintenance and measures taken to strengthen the education system.

‘Will send teachers to Delhi schools for orientation’

KCR said he was impressed with the initiatives taken by Delhi government to improve the standard of government schools and to make the students enterprising. “The students said they want to be job providers and not job seekers. Some said they want to become Elon Musk,” he said. KCR said the Telangana government will send teachers and leaders of teachers’ unions to Delhi for the orientation.

“Delhi had to send teachers and officials to other countries to learn about curriculum and various activities to make children enterprising. Our job has become easy. We can get this knowledge from Delhi. Such work should happen in the entire country,” he said.

(With inputs from agency)