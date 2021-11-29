New Delhi: Amid growing concerns over the new Omicron variant of coronavirus, 42 girl students and one teacher of a government-run residential school in Telangana’s Sangareddy district have tested positive for COVID-19. This is the third incident of students testing positive in large numbers at any educational institution in Telangana during the last 10 days. Last week, Mahindra University near Hyderabad was shut down after 25 students and five staff members tested positive for the virus.Also Read - Omicron Variant: AIIMS Chief Randeep Guleria's Stern Warning People Should NOT Ignore | Read Here

The cases came to light at Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Backward Classes Welfare School in Sanga Reddy district, about 50 km from Hyderabad. As per the reports of IANS, a student had taken ill three days ago. Since she was showing suspected symptoms of Covid, the school authorities decided to conduct tests on all students. Of the 491 students at the school, the Covid test was conducted on Sunday on 261 students. A total of 42 students were found infected. Also Read - Gautam Buddh Nagar Doctors, Medical Staff On Alert As Omicron Spreads | Read Details

“27 teachers and staff members were screened and one teacher was found positive. The samples of the students who tested positive were sent to Hyderabad for genome sequencing”, a health official said. He added that the infected students were kept in isolation at the hostel on school premises and they were all stable. Also Read - India Tightens Rules For International Flyers As Omicron Variant Spreads | Read Full SOPs Here

Earlier, 29 students of a government-run residential school and junior college for girls in Khammam district had tested positive for the Coronavirus. The cases were reported at the school and junior college in Wyra town. The school authorities conducted tests for all 550 students after a couple of students showed suspected symptoms.

This was the first time since reopening of residential schools in the state last month that such a large number of students were found positive.

Educational institutions in Telangana reopened from September 1. However, the High Court allowed reopening of residential schools in the last week of October after the education department gave an assurance that all preventive measures will be taken.

(With IANS Inputs)