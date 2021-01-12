India.Com brings to you top five headlines that’s making news in Andhra Pradesh today. Our newsmaker today is the starting of flight service from Kalaburagi to Tirupati. Also Read - Ayodhya Ram Mandir: VHP To Start Construction Fund Collection Drive From January 15

Andhra HC suspends Panchayat elections schedule Also Read - RSS Ideologue MG Vaidya Passes Away at 97 in Nagpur

The Andhra Pradesh High Court suspended the panchayat elections schedule announced by State Election Commissioner on Monday. The state government had filed a petition in HC last week challenging SEC’s decision and asking it to hold elections from February 5 to 17. The court noted that the SEC did not consider the view of the government that elections at this point in time would adversely affect the COVID vaccination drive, beginning January 16. Also Read - Using CAA, 'Opportunists' Unleashed Organised Violence: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat in Dussehra Speech

Tirupati-Kalaburagi flight service launched

StarAir began flights between Tirupati and Kalaburagi on Monday, reducing the travel time between the two cities to an hour. In a private function at Kalaburagi airport, the new air route was inaugurated by Kalaburagi MP Dr Umesh Jadhav.

“Every year, thousands of tourists and pilgrims fly to Tirupati from Kalaburagi. They can now cover the distance of around 620 km in just an hour compared to the 11 hours needed via other modes of transportation,” Jadhav said at the function.

Jagan launches phase II of Jagananna Amma Vodi scheme

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched phase two of the Jagananna Amma Vodi scheme in Nellore under which economically backward parents of students from classes I to intermediate will get financial assistance of Rs. 14,000 per annum under the scheme. It will benefit more than 44 lakh mothers and 84 lakh school students totalling to a sum of Rs 6,673 crores. The scheme is applicable to students of government schools and colleges.

RSS chief meets Pejavar Mutt seer in light of temple attacks

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat met Sri Vishwaprasanna Thirtha of Pejavar mutt at the Poornaprajna Vidyapeetha to discuss the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya and the recent anti-Hindu developments in Andhra Pradesh. Bhagwat also paid obeisance at the Vrindavan of Sri Vishvesha Thirtha, former seer of the Mutt. Earlier, Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had termed the recent string of attacks on temples as an act of ‘political guerrilla warfare’.

Ahead of Sankranti, RTA cracks down on errant private bus operators

Transport department officials in Vijayawada have intensified vigil against errant private bus operators who are charging an exorbitant fare and plying without obtaining valid permission. The move comes in wake of the upcoming Sankranti festival. Previous instances of violations reported during Dasara season have prompted the officials to conduct raids and impose penalties.