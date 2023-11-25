Home

Traffic Advisory Issued Ahead Of PM Modi’s visit In Hyderabad On Nov 25-26, Check Route Details

Prime Minister Modi will visit Bengaluru-based Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and review the ongoing work at its manufacturing facility.

Hyderabad: In view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the city on November 25 and 26, the Hyderabad traffic police have issued an advisory based on his motorcade movement on both days. The Traffic Police requested citizens to make note of the traffic advisory and plan their travel accordingly and cooperate.

On November 25 between 5.20 pm to 5.50 pm: Begumpet Airport – Under PNT Flyover – Shoppers Stop – Hyderabad Public School – Begumpet Flyover -Green Lands – Rajiv Gandhi Statue – Monappa Island junction – Yashoda Hospital – MMTS station – Raj Bhavan.

On November 26 between 10.35 am to 11.05 am: Raj Bhavan – Yashoda Hospital – Monappa Island junction – Pragathi Bhavan – Begumpet Flyover – Hyderabad Public School – Shoppers Stop – under PNT Flyover, Airport ‘Y’ junction – Begumpet airport.

Commuters are urged to note the #TrafficRestrictions/diversions in view of visit of Hon’ble Prime Minister of India to Hyderabad on 25th and 26th November, 2023.@AddlCPTrfHyd pic.twitter.com/9Igc2bcTBc — Hyderabad Traffic Police (@HYDTP) November 24, 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing public meetings in Kamareddy and Maheshwaram Assembly constituencies of Telangana on Saturday afternoon.

Prime Minister Modi will visit Bengaluru-based Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and review the ongoing work at its manufacturing facility. Among others, the manufactures Tejas jets in which may countries have expressed an interest.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to arrive in Tirupati on Sunday and leave for Hyderabad on November 27. He will stay overnight at Tirumala and offer prayers at the Sri Venkateswara temple there then proceed to Hyderabad.

He will be among the top leaders the party is fielding in the weekend with Home Minister Amit Shah to continue his campaign in Kollapur, Munugode, Patancheru and Khairtabad constituencies. National president J.P. Nadda to campaign at Huzurnagar and conduct a road shows at Secunderabad and Musheerabad constituencies. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be addressing meetings at Sirpur, Vemulawada and Goshamahal constituencies, said a press release.

