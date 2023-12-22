Home

Hyderabad Police Imposes Traffic Restrictions For Christmas: Check List Of Routes To Avoid

Hyderabad Traffic Restrictions News: Hyderabad Traffic Police said it will impose restrictions between 5 PM and 9 PM on Friday due to the Christmas celebration event hosted by Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at LB Stadium.

Traffic Restrictions in Hyderabad: Police said specific diversions and restrictions will be imposed near AR Petrol Pump Junction.

Hyderabad: For the smooth proceedings of the ‘At Home’ programme hosted by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Nilayam, the Hyderabad traffic police on Friday imposed traffic restrictions between 3 PM and 5 PM.

Hyderabad Police said during this time, traffic will be diverted at key points including Lothkunta T-Junction, MCEME Signal, Lal Bazar T-Junction, Trimulgherry X Roads, Secunderabad Club in Gate, Tivoli X Roads, Plaza X Roads, SBI Junction, Rasoolpura, PNT Flyover, Green Lands, Monappa Junction, V V Statue Junction, Khairatabad, Punjagutta, NFCL NTR Bhavan, and Jubilee Hills Check Post.

“Traffic will be prohibited towards the BJR Statue, with redirections towards Nampally or Ravindra Bharati. Likewise, traffic from Abids and Gunfoundry will not be permitted towards BJR Statue, instead, it will be diverted at SBI Gunfoundry towards Chapel Road through Sujatha School. Traffic from Tankbund towards Basheerbagh will be rerouted at Liberty towards Himayatnagar,” traffic police advisory said.

List of Alternate Routes to Avoid

The city traffic police urged citizens to consider alternative routes during the specified timings and to refrain from using the aforementioned routes.

At AR Petrol Pump junction., traffic will not be allowed towards BJR Statue and will be diverted towards Nampally or Ravindra Bharati.

The Traffic coming from Abids and Gunfoundry side will not be allowed towards BJR Statue and it will be diverted at SBI Gunfoundry towards Chapel road through Sujatha School. (on need basis)

The Traffic coming from Tank Bund towards Basheerbagh junction will be diverted at Liberty Jn. towards Himayatnagar (on need basis).

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Telangana News on India.com.