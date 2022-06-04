TS POLYCET 2022: The State Board of Technical Education and Training, Telangana has extended the online registration process for the Telangana Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) 2022. As per the official notification, candidates can fill TS POLYCET 2022 Application form till June 06, 2022, through the official website, polycetts.nic.in. Earlier, the last date to fill the online application form without a late fee is June 04. The POLYCET 2022 exam will be held on June 30.Also Read - IAF AFCAT 2/2022 Application Process Begins at afcat.cdac| Check Examination Fee, Eligibility Here

Step by Step Guide to Apply For TS POLYCET 2022?

Visit the official website polycetts.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the ‘File Application’ option.

Enter the registration details such as Tenth Exam Hall Number, Date of birth, Tenth passing/ Appearing year, Candidate’s Aadhaar number, and others.

Now click on ‘Show Application Form.’ Fill in the TS POLYCET application form.

Upload all the required documents. Pay the online examination fee.

Download the application form and take a printout of it for future reference.

TS POLYCET 2022 Examination Fee

Candidates are required to pay Rs 450 as an examination fee. Candidates belonging to SC/ST categories are required to pay Rs 250 as an examination fee. Candidates who pass the exam will be able to enrol in polytechnic courses following the counselling sessions.

Why is POLYCET Conducted?

POLYCET – Polytechnic Common Entrance Test is conducted by the State Board of Technical Education and Training, Hyderabad. Based on the POLYCET rank, admission into the following courses will be allotted. For more details, check the instruction booklet issued for Polytechnic Common Entrance Test.