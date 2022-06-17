Hyderabad: The violent protests against the Centre’s ‘Agnipath’ scheme relating to recruitment in the armed forces spread to the southern states on Friday when unidentified miscreants went on the rampage at the Secunderabad Railway station here, setting on fire a parcel coach of a passenger train. The agitators shouted slogans against the Centre, demanding normal recruitment of army jobs, South Central Railway (SCR) sources said.Also Read - Telangana Agnipath Protests: 1 Killed, 3 Injured in Police Firing as Violence Rocks Secunderabad Railway Station

Numbering around 300-350, they pelted stones and set a parcel coach of a passenger train on fire, the SCR officials said. Some stalls in the railway station suffered damages too, they said. The agitators pulled out cargo from the parcel coach and dumped it on the tracks and set fire leading to disruption of some train services. The identity of the agitators was yet to be established, they said. Also Read - DELHI METRO BIG UPDATE: All Gates of ITO Metro SHUT Over Security Reasons. Details Inside

#WATCH | Telangana: Stalls vandalised, train set ablaze and its windows broken at Secunderabad railway station by agitators who are protesting against #AgnipathRecruitmentScheme pic.twitter.com/zFNgJ2MEgD — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2022

Also Read - Agnipath Scheme: Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande Shares Update On Recruitment Schedule. Check Details Here

There have been widespread protests going on in some parts of the country on Thursday demanding the centre to roll back ‘Agnipath’ scheme unveiled by the Ministry of Defence which is a pan-India merit-based recruitment scheme for enrolling soldiers, airmen and sailors. Trains were set afire, public and police vehicles attacked and personnel injured as protests over ‘Agnipath’ snowballed and swept across several states including Uttar Pradesh and Bihar on Thursday.

Under the scheme, young persons will be provided an opportunity to serve in the armed forces as ‘Agniveer’ for a period of four years, including training period.

(With inputs from agency)