Hyderabad: In a rather unusual show of contempt, a man tried to confront Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma by dismantling the mike on a stage at a rally in Telangana’s Hyderabad on Friday. A video clip tweeted by news agency showed Sarma standing with other party workers as another leader spoke, when a man carrying pink scarf (the colour known to be associated with Telangana CM KCR’s party TRS) suddenly came to the front and dismantled the mike while attempting to face Sarma.Also Read - Hyderabad's Balapur Ganesh Laddu Auctioned For An All-Time Record Of Rs 24.60 Lakh!

Watch video of the incident here:

#WATCH | Telangana: A man tried to confront Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma by dismantling the mike on a stage at a rally in Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/HFX0RqVEd8 — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2022

Earlier in the day, Sarma, during his visit to the Mahalaxmi Temple here, said: “A government should be for the country, for the people, but never for a family. The country has a liberal front and an orthodox one, and polarisation between the two has always existed.” Also Read - Mamata Banerjee’s Relatives Directed By Calcutta High Court To Produce Affidavits Regarding Properties And Assets

(With inputs from ANI)