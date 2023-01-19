  • Home
Video: Massive Fire Breaks Out In Ramgopalpet Police Station Building In Hyderabad

A major fire broke out in abuilding in police station in Hyderabad today.

Updated: January 19, 2023 4:19 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Jigyasa Sahay

Massive Fire Breaks Out In Ramgopalpet Police Station Building In Hyderabad
Massive Fire Breaks Out In Ramgopalpet Police Station Building In Hyderabad (ANI)

Hyderabad: A massive fire broke out in a building in Ramgopalpet Police Station near the limits in Hyderabad on Thursday, reported ANI. Fire tenders have been rushed to spot and efforts are underway to extinguish the fire. So far, there is no report of any casualty.

Vikram Singh Mann, Addl CP (Law & Order) said, “It’s a commercial complex, there is a lot of fabric material inside – especially knitwear. Police personnel, State Fire Dept, officials from GHMC, disaster response force also here. We have already evacuated all the surrounding buildings.”

Watch: Massive Fire Broke Out In Hyderabad Police Station

News agency, ANI, shared a video of the massive fire that engulfed a building in the Ramgopalpet Police Station today. Teams have reached the spot to get the fire under control.

More details are awaited.

Topics

Published Date: January 19, 2023 3:52 PM IST

Updated Date: January 19, 2023 4:19 PM IST