Home

Telangana

Video: Massive Fire Breaks Out In Ramgopalpet Police Station Building In Hyderabad

Video: Massive Fire Breaks Out In Ramgopalpet Police Station Building In Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A massive fire breaks out in a building in Ramgopalpet Police Station limits in Hyderabad. Efforts are underway by the fire department and other officials to extinguish the fire. #WATCH

Massive Fire Breaks Out In Ramgopalpet Police Station Building In Hyderabad (ANI)

Hyderabad: A massive fire breaks out in a building in Ramgopalpet Police Station limits in Hyderabad. Efforts are underway by the fire department and other officials to extinguish the fire.

#WATCH | Telangana: A massive fire breaks out in a building in Ramgopalpet Police Station limits in Hyderabad. Efforts are underway by the fire department and other officials to extinguish the fire. pic.twitter.com/bDtjJZdeWo — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2023

More details are awaited.