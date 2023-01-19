Top Recommended Stories
Video: Massive Fire Breaks Out In Ramgopalpet Police Station Building In Hyderabad
Hyderabad: A massive fire breaks out in a building in Ramgopalpet Police Station limits in Hyderabad. Efforts are underway by the fire department and other officials to extinguish the fire. #WATCH
Hyderabad: A massive fire breaks out in a building in Ramgopalpet Police Station limits in Hyderabad. Efforts are underway by the fire department and other officials to extinguish the fire.
Also Read:
- Australian Open 2023: Sania Mirza, Kazakh Partner Anna Danilina Win Women's Doubles Opening Round
- Amrish Puri’s Grandson Vardhan Puri Talks About Dark Side of Bollywood: 'aPeople Directly Ask For Sexual Favours'
- JEE Main Exam Date 2023 Latest: Admit Card Likely to Be OUT Tomorrow, Intimation Slip RELEASED
#WATCH | Telangana: A massive fire breaks out in a building in Ramgopalpet Police Station limits in Hyderabad. Efforts are underway by the fire department and other officials to extinguish the fire. pic.twitter.com/bDtjJZdeWo
— ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2023
More details are awaited.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Telangana News on India.com.