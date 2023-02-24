Home

Telangana

Video: Hyderabad Policeman Collapses While Working Out In Gym; Dies Of Heart Attack

Video: Hyderabad Policeman Collapses While Working Out In Gym; Dies Of Heart Attack

The constable Vishal was 24 years old and a resident of Bowenpally in Secundrabad. According to the time stamp of the CCTV recording, the incident took place on February 23, at around 8 pm.

Hyderabad Police constable suddenly collapses while working out in gym; dies of heart attack | Twitter

Hyderabad: A shocking visual has emerged from a gym in Hyderabad where a 24-year-old policeman, identified as Vishal was seen collapsing while doing push-ups and stretches. The policeman later died due to a heart attack. CCTV footage of the incident shows Vishal coughing vigorously after doing push-ups and collapsing on the floor, following which people try to help him.

Also Read:

WATCH: Man Collapses During Workout In Gym; Dies

Yet another shocking case of a young man working out in the gym, simply collapsing; this is 24-year-old Vishal working as police constable at #AsifnagarPS police station #Hyderabad, who is suspected to have suffered a heart attack & could not be revived @ndtv @ndtvindia #GymDeath pic.twitter.com/rrUctZU5s0 — Uma Sudhir (@umasudhir) February 24, 2023

You may like to read

As Vishal collapsed to the ground other gym members gathered to help him. He was later taken to a hospital where he was declared brought dead. A case has been registered.

The constable Vishal was 24 years old and a resident of Bowenpally in Secundrabad. According to the time stamp of the CCTV recording, the incident took place on February 23, at around 8 pm.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Telangana News on India.com.