Hyderabad/Telangana: A video of Amit Shah is doing rounds on social media wherein Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar was seen fetching the sandals of the Union Home Minister when the latter was on a visit to Sri Ujjaini Mahakali temple in Secunderabad in the state. Following this, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) launched a fierce attack on the BJP. Using the hashtag #TelanganaPride, TRS social media convenor said, “The people of the state are watching the “slaves of Gujarat” and will reverse any attempt to denigrate Telangana’s self-respect.”Also Read - Manish Sisodia: BJP Messaged Me 'Join Us, Will Drop Cases'

Also Read - Telangana Shocker: 4 of Family Found Dead in Nizamabad Hotel

Echoing almost similar remarks, Y Sathish Reddy, social media convener of the TRS termed the state BJP chief’s act “Gulamgiri at its best”. On the other hand, TRS official spokesperson Manne Krishank asked,”Does placing the footwear at the feet of Gujarati leaders reflect the self-respect of Telangana?” Also Read - UP BJP Leader Thrashed By Wife, In Laws, After Being Caught With Female Friend

Meanwhile, in a meeting that sparked a buzz, Union Home Minister Amit Shah interacted with popular Telugu actor Junior NTR, a grandson of legendary N T Rama Rao, last night during his day-long visit to Telangana. “Had a good interaction with a very talented actor and the gem of our Telugu cinema, Jr NTR in Hyderabad,” Shah had tweeted.

The meeting has triggered speculation that it could be a move to attract Junior NTR’s fans and also Andhra Pradesh-origin voters in Telangana.

During his one-day visit to Telangana on Sunday, Shah addressed a public meeting at Munugode in Nalgonda district where Congress MLA K Rajagopal Reddy, who recently quit the party and his post, joined the BJP.