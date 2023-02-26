Home

Video: Youth Collapses While Dancing At Wedding In Telangana, Dies

This is the second such incident in Telangana in four days. A 24-year-old police constable died of cardiac arrest while working out at a gym in Hyderabad on February 22.

Hyderabad: A 19-year-old man collapsed while dancing at a wedding reception of a relative in Pardi village of Nirmal district, about 200 km from Hyderabad. The youth later succumbed to cardiac arrest. The incident was captured on camera and the footage has gone viral on social media. As per reports, the incident occurred on Saturday night when Mutyam, a native of Maharashtra, was dancing at a wedding.

The young man was in a celebratory mood and was dancing to a popular number in the presence of the guests. The man collapsed to the ground while dancing vigorously to popular songs and was rushed to Bhainsa Area Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Doctors said the youth may have suffered massive cardiac arrest.

