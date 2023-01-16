Home

Telangana

Hyderabad: Swiggy Delivery Boy Jumps From Third Floor of Building To Save Himself From Dog, Dies. Tragic Video Emerges

The pet dog attacked the delivery agent while he went for the delivery and fell down the first floor of the building while trying to escape.

Hyderabad/Telangana: A Swiggy delivery boy died after falling from the third floor of a building while trying to escape from a dog. The deceased has been identified as Rizwan (23).

The pet dog attacked the delivery agent while he went for the delivery and fell down the first floor of the building while trying to escape. Banjara Hills Police has registered a case against Shobana, the dog’s owner. The incident took place on January 11.

CCTV footage reveals how Hyderabad Swiggy delivery executive fell from the third floor of a building in Banjara Hills after he was attacked by a pet dog. Mohammad Rizwan, who suffered a head injury, is admitted in hospital after he suffered grievous injuries. #Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/ccoAGemDC7 — Paul Oommen (@Paul_Oommen) January 14, 2023



“It has been four days since the incident took place. The delivery boy named Rizwan died at the hospital while getting treatment. We have registered a case under IPC Section 304(A) against Shobana, who is the dog’s owner,” Banjara Hills Inspector of Police, Narender told ANI.

The victim’s brother said, “My brother was working at Swiggy. He died after being treated for a few days. He went to Banjara hills to deliver a parcel but fell down trying to escape from the dog. I appeal to the Telangana government that we want justice. The Banjara hills police should take necessary action.”

Following the incidenet, the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) has appealed to customers to ensure their pets are leashed when they are expecting a delivery.