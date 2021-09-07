Siricilla (Telangana): Heavy rains battered parts of Telangana on Tuesday spinning normal lives out of gear. Amid waterlogging and traffic snarls, a video from flood-hit Siricilla town went viral on social media platforms. The video showed a car tied with ropes to prevent it from getting washed away in the flood.Also Read - Mia Khalifa's Indian Fan Gets Her Face Tattooed On His Leg, She Calls It 'Terrible' | Watch

According to reports, the car owner tied all four ends of the car with ropes and attached the other end to concrete pillars on top of his house. He came up with this idea after watching several vehicles being washed away in the floods triggered by heavy rains in the region since last night.

Watch the viral video:

Siricilla is famous for KTR It is now become famous for this 👇🏼 For the first time a car owner in Siricilla tied his car with ropes. When was the last time you witnessed this in Telangana? pic.twitter.com/AQGfq17361 — Saffron Sagar Goud(SG) (@Sagar4BJP) September 7, 2021

However, this was not the only video that has been circulated from the Rajanna Sircilla district that witnessed unprecedented flooding due to heavy rains.

Usually busy roads of the town were seen submerged while residential areas were inundated. Police personnel were also seen pulling out people from the marooned colonies.

The rainwater also entered the newly-constructed collectorate building. Ganesh idols brought to the town for sale ahead of the festival were also washed away.

So! The #Siricilla collectorate has company. Here is #Nizamabad collectorate that is now submerged in water. Also- this collectorate is yet to be inaugurated 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼#TelanganaRains2021 pic.twitter.com/wFZhcgnfme — Revathi (@revathitweets) September 7, 2021

The Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) were rushed to Sircilla for rescue and relief operations. The teams were deployed with boats and equipment under the direction of Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao, who represents the Sircilla constituency.

The teams will assist the district administration in rescue and relief operations in view of the incessant rains and flooding, said GHMC Director of Enforcement, Vigilance and Disaster Management.