Hyderabad: In a purported video, that is going viral on social media, a policeman can be seen thrashing a man in front of his daughter in Mahbubabad district of Telangana. The viral video showed the heated altercation between the policeman and the man who was holding on to his eight-year-old daughter. Some passersby also gathered and tried to stop the cop but they were asked to leave by the cops.

The incident reportedly took place on Sunday when the man—Srinivas and his daughter were going to buy vegetables. According to the reports of NDTV, a police constable stopped him for not wearing a helmet, later, sub-inspector Munirullah intervened and allegedly slapped him in front of his daughter. Taken aback by the cop's behavior, the girl broke down, while her father can be seen assuring her, "Don't worry."

POLICE STATE?#Mahabubnagar police conducting a drive to ensure people are wearing masks/helmets &following rules. They stopped this man who was apparently going for vegetables& slapped him. The man says you can fine me but who gives a right to slap me in front of my child? pic.twitter.com/UpnQPEjk5M — Revathi (@revathitweets) December 6, 2021

(Note: India.com cannot verify the authenticity of the video)

In a separate incident, a man in Moosarambagh area of Hyderabad escaped leaving behind his motorbike after the traffic police caught him for some violation and found that the two-wheeler had 179 ‘challans’ (Fines) worth over Rs 42,000 pending for the last seven years. The vehicle was found parked in the carriageway by a sub-inspector. While issuing Rs 250 challan, the police officer was shocked to find that the vehicle had a large number of challans pending since 2015. He took the printout and asked the rider to pay all the penalties. The total amount worked out to Rs 42,475.

According to Kachiguda traffic inspector Srinivas, the rider fled leaving behind his vehicle. The bike is registered in the name of P. Rathnaiah, a resident of Medak district. The bike (AP23M9895) had challans pending since January 9, 2015. The rider was fined for various violations, including triple riding, wrong side driving, not wearing a helmet. The majority of the challans were for not wearing helmet.