Major Accident Averted: Vizag-Secunderabad Godavari Express Derails Near Hyderabad; Visuals Surface

S1 to S4, GS and SLR coaches of train number 12727 derailed near NFC Nagar under the limits of Ghatkesar Railway Station in Medchal Malkajgiri district.

Hyderabad: A major train disaster was averted when six coaches of Visakhapatnam – Secunderabad Godavari Express got derailed between Bibinagar and Ghatkesar near Hyderabad on Wednesday. S1 to S4, GS and SLR coaches of train number 12727 derailed near NFC Nagar under the limits of Ghatkesar Railway Station in Medchal Malkajgiri district.

Though the derailment sent panic among passengers, there were no casualties or injuries reported. The train was moving at a low speed which is believed to have averted a major disaster.

Train from Vizag to Hyderabad, Godavari Express has been derailed near to Ghatkesar. Please help passengers are standard here without any clue. @IRCTCofficial @SCRailwayIndia @KTRBRS pic.twitter.com/MJkepb92Nm — Bhargava Sunkara (@SunkaraBhargava) February 15, 2023

Godavari Express – 12727

Derailed Between Bibinagar and Ghatkesar Stations..From its way to Hyderabad From Vishakapatnam.

Coach – S1,S2,S3,S4,GS,SLR

No Casualties Reported

Passengers are sent in the same train by Detaching Derailed Coachespic.twitter.com/OJT0KhwwBO — Tagore Shetty ♥️ (@TagoreSALAAR) February 15, 2023

Passengers are being cleared by the same train by detaching the derailed coaches.

The South Central Railway opened a helpline. The number is 040 27786666.

The train, which had left Visakhapatnam at 17.20 hours on Tuesday was scheduled to reach Secunderabad at 05.10 hours.

The derailment has hit the movement of trains between Kazipet and Secunderabad. The railway authorities were engaged in restoring the track.

