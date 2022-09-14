Hyderabad/Telangana: Under the stress of not getting a job, an M Tech student of IIT-Hyderabad died by suicide. The deceased, identified as G Rahul, was found hanging in his hostel room on August 31. Talking about the incident, DSP Sangareddy said, “It was established from the investigation that he was not interested in life. He got an MTech seat but due to Covid-19, he was not getting a job after B.Tech.” Police have also recovered a suicide note from his laptop wherein he purportedly said that the premier institute had failed to learn from the three suicides reported on the campus in 2019.Also Read - Rare ‘Devil Fish’ Caught by Hyderabad Woman After Heavy Rainfall Causes Flooding | Watch

‘Wanted to Lead A Normal And Peaceful Life, But…’, Rahul Writes in Suicide Note

“I wanted to lead a normal and peaceful life, but I was depressed about landing a job and also worried over the future struggles in the job”, Rahul a native of Nandyal town in Andhra Pradesh reportedly wrote in the suicide note. Also Read - Hyderabad Pubs To Go Silent After 10 PM Starting Monday. Details Here

Rahul also confessed that he was addicted to liquor and smoking unable to cope with the pressure. The suicide note was found in his laptop by the Police. Narrating his ordeal further, the IITian said that he lost confidence during the Covid-19 after attending the classes online. Also Read - Insults And Regular Taunts Cannot Force a Person to Commit Suicide, Observes Court

Referring to IIT-Bangalore, the IIT-H student said that there was no need to write a thesis in IIIT-B during M Tech. Rahul wrote that the students would do more research on how to end life because of stress.

2 IIT Students Kill Self in Kanpur, Hyderabad

Earlier this month, a 32-year-old PhD student at IIT-Kanpur allegedly died by suicide in his hostel room, while a 23-year-old IIT-Hyderabad student allegedly died by suicide at a lodge near the institute where he was staying.

Earlier this year, the ministry of education statistics showed that the IITs witnessed 34 death by suicides of which 18 were from OBC and SC communities. The ITTs have come under repeated heavy criticism over the past years for caste discrimination. Numerous students in engineering had also pointed out cases of institutional discrimination and also explicit threats from teachers in recent times.

Note: If you are depressed or you know someone in crisis, India.com advises you to dial suicide helpline numbers. Mental helpline and suicide prevention contact numbers are given below.

AASRA – We’re Here To Help

91-9820466726

Timings: 24*7

Languages: English, Hindi

Telephone-based counseling: 022-25521111 (Monday to Saturday, 8 AM to 10 PM)

Email-based counsellling: icall@tiss.edu

Chat based counseling: nULTA App ( Monday to Friday, 10:30 AM to 5:30 PM)

Sanjeevani (Delhi)

011 24311918, 011 24318883

Mon-Fri (10am-5.30pm)

Fortis Stress Helpline (Delhi)