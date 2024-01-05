Home

WATCH: Hyderabad Woman Says ‘Trafficked’ To Oman On Pretext Of Job, Appeals Govt To Rescue Her

Fareeda Begum, a resident of Golconda in Telangana's Hyderabad, revealed she was lured to UAE by a woman named Shehnaz Begum and later "trafficked" to Muscat, Oman.

New Delhi: A Hyderabad woman has claimed that she was trafficked to Muscat, Oman after being lured to the Gulf nation by a woman under the pretext of offering her a job as a housemaid. The 48-year-old Hyderabad resident, identified as Fareeda Begum, has written to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to rescue her from the Arab country.

On Friday, a video surfaced on social media sites, in which the woman narrated her ordeal in the gulf country as appealed the Indian government to “rescue” her and help her return back home. The destitute woman is seen whispering in the video, claiming that she was told to keep her voice down when speaking.

The vulnerable woman narrated that she was in excruciating pain due to her illness and longed to return to her husband and children back home in India.

Fahmeeda Begum from Hyderabad, Telangana appealed @DrSJaishankar to rescue her sister Fareeda Begum stuck up in Muscat,Oman. She was promised a job in Dubai, UAE by a lady agent Shenaz Begum and after working for one month there was trafficked to Muscat, Oman and sold there.She… pic.twitter.com/a5Rnp0dSRo — Amjed Ullah Khan MBT (@amjedmbt) January 4, 2024

In the video, Fareeda, a resident of Golconda in Telangana’s Hyderabad, revealed she was lured to Oman by a woman identified as Shehnaz Begum. Fareeda said that Shehnaz offered her a job in Oman and promised that she would be paid a monthly salary of 1,400 Dirhams (around Rs 32,000) along with accomodation and food.

Shehnaz had promised Fareeda that she could go back home whenever she wanted if the job was not to her liking, the victim’s sister, Fahmeeda Begum said.

On November 4 last year, Fareeda Begum travelled to UAE on a visitor visa valid for 30 days where she was taken to an Arab family and began working as their housemaid, Fahmeeda said, according to India Today.

However, a month after her engagement as the family’s maid, Fareeda’s health deteriorated and she expressed her wish to return back to India. However, she was unable to travel as Shehnaz had allegedly withheld her passport, the sister said, as per the report.

Fareeda was later admitted to a hospital in UAE as her health condition became worse and later “trafficked” to Muscat, Oman by Shehnaz Begum, Fahmeeda alleged.

Fahmeeda revealed that in Muscat, her sister was diagnosed with a kidney infection and pleaded the central government to help her return home.

In a December 28 letter to EAM Jaishankar, Fahmeeda sought the centre’s help to rescue her sister from the Arab nation and bring her home.

