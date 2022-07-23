Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president and state minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday said that he met with a small accident today and tore his ankle ligament. He further added that he has been advised three weeks of rest.Also Read - Telangana Governor Dons Her Doctor's Uniform, Comes to Rescue of AP IPS Officer Onboard Indigo Flight

Taking to Twitter, he said, "Had a fall today and ended up tearing my ankle ligament. Been advised three weeks of rest. Any advice on binge-worthy OTT shows?"

Had a fall today & ended up tearing my ankle ligament. Been advised 3 weeks of rest 🙁 Any advise on binge worthy OTT shows? pic.twitter.com/sWat7eCkWX — KTR (@KTRTRS) July 23, 2022



The minister’s tweet has gone viral, gaining over 10,000 likes and 1,200 retweets until now.

(With ANI inputs)