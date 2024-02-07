Home

‘Wherever On Earth You Are’: Telangana CM Announces Help Desk After Another Student Attacked In US

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy said it was disconcerting to learn about the attack on another student, Syed Mazhar Ali, a Hyderabad resident who was mugged by four robbers in Chicago on February 4.

Pictured:From Top Left; Neel Acharya, Shreyas Reddy, Vivek Saini, and Syed Mazahar Ali.

Telangana News: Amidst the backdrop of the another Indian student being attacked in the United States, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy Wednesday announced that his government would set up dedicated help desk for all youth from the state who are living in USA, and other countries, especially students, to ensure all their needs are met.

Expressing concern over the recent deaths of four students in the US this year, the Chief Minister said it was disconcerting to learn about the attack on another student, Syed Mazhar Ali, a Hyderabad resident who was mugged by four robbers in Chicago on February 4.

“Very disconcerted to learn of the attack on Syed Mazhar Ali, a student from Hyderabad, by four robbers in Chicago. This follows a fatal attack on B. Shreyas Reddy, who was killed in Ohio. I request Hon’ble External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar to kindly convey our concerns over safety of our students and citizens living there,” Telangana CMO said in a post on X.

Very disconcerted to learn of the attack on Syed Mazhar Ali, a student from #Hyderabad, by four robbers in #Chicago. This follows a fatal attack on B. Shreyas Reddy, who was killed in Ohio. I request Hon'ble External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar ji to kindly convey our… — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) February 7, 2024

“My government will set up a dedicated help desk for all youth living in USA, and other countries, especially students, to ensure all their needs are met. It is my assurance to all citizens of Telangana – wherever on earth you are – the Congress government is there for you,” it added.

As many as four Indian students have been killed while at least two others have been attacked in different cities of the United States so far this year.

Hyderabad student mugged in Chicago

Recently, Syed Mazahir Ali, an IT student from Hyderabad, was chased and brutally attacked by unidentified men near his house in the US city of Chicago on Sunday, February 4. Recounting the nightmare, Ali, who moved to the US from Hyderabad about six months ago, told ABC7 Eyewitness News that one of the attackers pointed a gun at him.

Videos shared on social media showed Ali with a bloodied nose and face and blood stains on his clothes as he narrated his ordeal.

Video surveillance shows Ali walking to his home at night with a packet in his hand when the three men chase him when he was punched by the men in the eye and hit on the face, ribs and back. The ABC7 report said he was taken to a local hospital where he was treated for several cuts and bruises.

Ali is pursuing Masters in information technology from Indiana Wesleyan University.

Four Indian students dead in US this year

In a similar case last week, 19-year-old Shreyas Reddy Beniger, an Indian student at the Lindner School of Business in Ohio was found dead under mysterious circumstances. However, local authorities have ruled out foul play.

Another Indian student, identified as Neel Acharya at Purdue University, Indiana, was confirmed dead days after being reported missing on January 28. Acharya was found dead at the varsity campus.

His mysterious death came mere days after the horrifying killing of 25-year-old Indian student Vivek Saini, who was hammered to death by a homeless drug addict in Georgia state’s Lithonia city on January 16.

Saini, who had recently earned an MBA degree in the US, was mercilessly beaten to death with a hammer by the assailant, Julian Faulkner, a homeless man, mercilessly struck Saini nearly 50 times on the head with a hammer.

The horrifying murder was caught on camera and the clip went viral on social media.

In another incident, Akul B Dhawan, an 18-year-old at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, was found dead last month with signs of hypothermia.z

(With PTI inputs)

