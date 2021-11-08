New Delhi: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has landed himself in trouble after he allegedly threatened BJP’s state chief Bandi Sanjay to ‘break his neck and rip his tongue in four pieces’, if the latter doesn’t refrain from ‘loose talks’. Speaking to reporters, KCR came down heavily on the saffron party claiming that Sanjay has been bluffing the farmers of Telangana by asking them to cultivate paddy and giving them false hope that the BJP will ensure that the produce is procured.Also Read - Former Miss Telangana Live Streams Suicide Bid on Social Media, Foiled by Hyderabad Police

"The centre has said that they are not going to buy paddy. That is the reason why the agricultural minister asked farmers to opt for other crops instead to prevent the losses of farmers. The centre is behaving irresponsibly. I directly visited the Union Minister concerned and asked him to take the procured parboiled rice. He said he will take a decision and communicate to me, but till now I have received no response. Telangana state already has around 5 lakh tons of paddy from last year. The centre is not buying it," he said.

Upping the ante against the BJP leader for asking the farmers to grow something that is not being procured by the centre, KCR said, "The centre is saying we will not procure paddy and the state BJP is saying we will procure it. Refrain from loose talk. We'll cut your (state BJP leaders) tongues if you pass unnecessary comments about us. Sanjay said he will send me to jail. I dare him to touch me!"

The Telangana CM also hit out at the Centre saying that China is attacking us in Arunachal Pradesh but the central government hasn’t taken any action. “We were silent till now, thinking that it’s better to let the dogs bark, but now, we will not keep quiet. Legal action will be initiated,” he added.

Launching a verbal attack on the BJP, KCR further questioned what BJP has done in the last seven years. “India’s (per capita) GDP is less than Bangladesh, Pakistan, and centre has increased taxes unnecessarily,” he claimed. “Did you give ₹ 15 lakh to every person of the country or did you give two crore jobs (as promised)?” asked KCR.

He also extended support to the farmers protesting against three farm laws. “We have the responsibility to save the farmers. The opposition is playing cheap politics. They are playing with the sentiments of the farmers,” he added while informing that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) will protest against the centre for the rights of farmers.”

Reacting sharply to KCR’s comments, Telangana BJP leader NV Subhash said that the chief minister has insulted the indian armed force and he must apologise to every serving jawans and retired veterans. “If he does not do this, the BJP will punish KCR for his unacceptable words and every single patriotic Indian will ensure he is punished”, he said.