Hyderabad: Telangana CM and TRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday said he would launch a national party and formulate its policies soon. “There has been a consensus on the alternative national agenda after prolonged discussions with intellectuals, economists and experts from various fields like we did before the start of [the] Telangana movement,” an official release from Rao’s office said.Also Read - Residential Property Registration In Hyderabad Region Down by 36% in August. Here’s Why