Woman In Telangana Forced To Give Birth On Deserted Road As Ambulance Fails To Arrive On Time

The woman had to undergo labour pain for four hours and delivered the baby on the road with the help of family members.

The ambulance arrived only after the delivery.

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a tribal woman in Telangana’s Nirmal district was forced to give birth on a deserted road as the ambulance failed to arrive on time. The incident was reported on Friday when an ambulance, called after the woman went into labour, reportedly failed to arrive on time due to poor road connectivity to the remote village.

Identified as Gangamani, the pregnant woman from Tulsipet village, had to walk to a nearby hospital on the road as there was a delay in the arrival of the ambulance. As she started walking, the labour pain increased and she was forced to give birth to a baby boy on the roadside.

The ambulance staff told the family members of the pregnant woman that there was no fuel in the vehicle.

Gangamani developed labour pains on Thursday night and the woman’s family members carried her on their hands to cross a stream and reach the nearest road. When they called 108 ambulance service to reach the government hospital at mandal headquarters, they were told that the vehicle was running out of fuel.

The woman had to undergo labour pain for four hours and delivered the baby on the road with the help of family members. Both the woman and baby boy were safe and shifted to hospital.

However, the ambulance arrived only after the delivery. After the incident was reported, the locals in the village have demanded road connectivity to prevent such incidents.

