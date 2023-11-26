Home

‘World Says India Our Friend’: PM Modi Hails India As ‘Vishwamitr’

PM Modi said India sees itself as 'vishwamitr' and the whole world proudly calls the country a friend.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the programme at Kanha Shanti Vanam, in Hyderabad on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

Hyderabad (Telangana): Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday hailed India as a “Vishwamitr” (friend of the world) and said the whole world calls us a friend after the way the country stood shoulder to shoulder with the other countries during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In an apparent reference to India sending locally-produced covid-19 vaccines to several countries in 2020, the Prime Minister said the whole world now calls India a friend.

“A developing India sees itself as ‘vishwamitr’. The way we stood with the world after corona (the covid pandemic), today I don’t need to tell the world that India is your friend; the world says India is our friend,” PM Modi said while addressing an event at Kanha Shanti Vanam in Hyderabad.

Enslavers eroded India’s traditions, strength

The Prime Minister said that India faced immense loss at the hands of its enslavers in the past who attacked the country’s “original strength” which lies in traditions like yoga, knowledge and Ayurveda, adding that history proves that when and wherever slavery arrived, the original strength of that society was targeted.

“Those who enslaved India attacked its traditions like yoga and Ayurveda. There were many such significant traditions and they were attacked and this caused immense loss to the country,” the Prime Minister said.

“But times are changing, so is India. This is the ‘Amrit Kaal’ (75 years) of independence. Whatever decisions are taken by Indians, the work we do will determine the future of the coming generations.”

Government striving to empower India’s cultural legacy

PM Modi recalled his ‘Panch Pran’ declaration from the ramparts of the Red Fort on August 15 this year — resolving for a developed India, removing any trace of the colonial mindset, taking pride in our legacy and unity and fulfilling the duties of all.

In the past 10 years, the government has strived to empower the country’s cultural legacy in every way, he said, adding that whether it is with regard to yoga or Ayurveda, today India is being talked about as a knowledge hub.

Due to the country’s efforts, the UN declared June 21 International Yoga Day, he recalled.

He further said that for ensuring a developed India, we need to focus on four pillars that include women and youth.

“The poor, fishermen, farmers, students, youth…their empowerment is the need of the hour and fulfilling their aspiration is one among the top priorities of the government,” he said.

Earlier people had to run around government offices to avail benefits but today the government is reaching beneficiaries, the PM stated. He said the fruits of development should reach all and nobody should be left behind.

(With PTI inputs)

(With PTI inputs)