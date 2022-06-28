World’s largest innovation hubs: World’s largest innovation hubs, T-Hub 2.0 is all set to unbolt its doors on Tuesday evening. The innovation campus will be unveiled by Telangana Chief Minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao in Hyderabad’s IT hub of Madhapur. Telangana had launched its first start up incubator hub in 2015. T-Hub 2.0 will be operational from July 1, and the existing, about, 200-start up currently IIIT –H Campus will shift into the new building.Also Read - Telangana CM to Inaugurate Second Phase of T-Hub in Hyderabad on June 28. Details Here

“The best way to predict the future is to create it” – Lincoln Delighted to announce that Hon’ble CM KCR Garu will be inaugurating the new facility of @THubHyd on 28th June giving a huge fillip to the Hyderabad Innovation ecosystem#InnovateWithTHub #HappeningHyderabad #THub pic.twitter.com/ZT1BtRWoGt — KTR (@KTRTRS) June 26, 2022

Unique features of T-Hub 2.0

It is an 18 acre innovation campus which will boast of housing India’s largest prototyping centre, and the Innovation in Multimedia, Animation, gaming and Entertainment (IMAGE) Tower. T-Hub 2.0 or the T-Hub Phase II, is a 10-storeyed T shaped building. It is five times bigger than T-hub 1.0. T-Hub2.0 will have the capacity to incorporate 4000 start ups, trade offices of 45 countries and also will be inclusive of other venture capital fund, centres of excellence and collaborative space. That is a lot! Sanctioned by the Department of Science and Technology, Atal Innovation Mission Centre will also hold it grounds in the iconic towers. A centre of the startup India Mission, CII’s Centres for Innovation and Entrepreneurship, Centre of Excellence in Cybersecurity will also be opening here. Built at an estimation cost of Rs 4000 crore with the state government fund, the building is made of concrete, steel and glass. This spaceship like resemblance was designed by a South Korean architectural firm.

Watch the insides of the state-of-the-art innovation centre

One of our biggest achievements of the last 8 years of Telangana …under the leadership of Minister @KTRTRS …getting dedicated to the nation on 28th June pic.twitter.com/ygw2nwco0B — Jayesh Ranjan (@jayesh_ranjan) June 27, 2022

“Telangana is the youngest state, but it has the most mature innovation ecosystem in the country. Hyderabad is all about pearl chains to blockchain and mangoverse to metaverse. From student entrepreneurs to soonicorns and unicorns, investors and trade commissioner offices, we want to have every stakeholder in this new T-Hub building,” said M Pannerselvam, Vice-President and Chief Innovation Officer, T-Hub, as quoted by the Time of India.

The famous business tycoon Ratan Tata, hailed this grand step towards development.

Congratulations to the Government of Telangana and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on its new T-hub facility in Hyderabad, which will be a great boost to the Indian startup ecosystem. https://t.co/XppHITrRl7 — Ratan N. Tata (@RNTata2000) June 28, 2022

There will be other major unicorns in India present during the unveiling of the world’s largest innovation centre like –Zomato, Swiggy, Bigbasket, Darwinbox, Urban Company, Meesho, Dream 11 and few other too.