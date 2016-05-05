Whether you are a regular office-going corporate employee or an enterprising young artist, a student who has been working hard for months to get the best grades or a housewife who works day in and day out to make sure your home functions perfectly, a family vacation is the perfect remedy for all your problems. What better way to forget your worries and take a break from your routine than to spend some quality time with your loved ones at a beautiful holiday destination? When it comes to vacation spots, we Indians are blessed with some marvelous options we do not often consider. Just one look in and around our own city can open up a variety of holiday spots for us to take our family and kids for a rejuvenating holiday. No matter what kind of family you have or what activities you like to indulge in, our country has some excellent options for each one of you!

So, let’s jump right in! Here are 10 best places for you to go on a vacation with your family and kids!

1. Rajasthan

There is something about Rajasthan that makes it look more Indian than any other state in the country. This kind of unparalleled ethnicity makes Rajasthan a desirable holiday spot. From luxurious palaces you can stay in to humongous forts that take you back in time, Rajasthan has everything it takes for a splendid family holiday. Add to that a desert safari and the spectacular sunset and your trip is complete with activities full of beauty, adventure and luxury.

Best time to visit Rajasthan: November to February

2. Goa

Goa has earned the reputation of being India’s biggest party destination. However, it can be a fantastic getaway for your family and a great way for them to experience a different kind of culture as compared to that of your hometown. And then there are the marvelous beaches like Palolem and Mandrem which are amazing places to visit for their scenic beauty and holiday ambiance. From the local life to the food, everything about Goa is worth witnessing at least once in your lifetime. If you do not care for beaches, Goa also has some magnificent churches and temples you can visit with your family.

Best time to visit: November to February

3. Jim Corbett National Park

Forests and wildlife are the most precious things on this planet. It is important that our family and kids witness their raw, natural beauty and understand their significance. The Jim Corbett National Park is a wonderful place to achieve this motive. Not only is it breathtakingly beautiful and provides a fantastic ambiance for a family trip, it also has a wide variety of wildlife for your kids to spot during a safari. You will definitely come back with some very exciting stories!

Best time to visit: November to February

4. Kerala

One of India’s biggest tourist attractions known for its unparalleled natural beauty and serene backwaters, Kerala is truly God’s own country. The greenery and ambiance of places like Munnar and Alleppey make Kerala the finest state in the country to visit with your family and kids. They can take a walk in tea plantations, enjoy the thrilling boat races, or just spend a quiet evening in a houseboat themselves.

Best time to visit: September to March (post monsoon)

5. Kutch

If you do not like the usual greenery and beaches, hills and lakes, then you should try out Kutch in Gujarat to understand the meaning of barren and rugged beauty. The vast stretch of the Rann of Kutch will amaze your family and kids and a tent stay here with some cultural singing and dancing will keep them entertained. The spectacular sunset and the unbelievable night sky full of stars will be an unforgettable experience for them!

Best time to visit: December to February

6. Darjeeling

Made popular all across the globe by its Darjeeling tea, this popular hill station in east India is one of the most pleasant tourist attractions you will visit. Be it the amazing views of the Kangchenjunga or the vibrant street life, Darjeeling is just perfect for a family vacation. The rope-way ride will treat you to views you couldn’t have imagined while the toy train ride is something the kids will enjoy to the fullest.

Best time to visit Darjeeling: April to June

7. Andaman and Nicobar Islands

An exotic holiday destination in our very own country, Andaman and Nicobar Islands will give your family the feeling of a foreign location. The white sand beaches, turquoise waters and blue lagoons together form landscapes that are unmatched by any other destination in India. You can go snorkeling and scuba-diving or just relax by the beach enjoying the view.

Best time to visit: October to April when the weather is pleasant

8. Gulmarg

If you live in a hot, urban city then chances are that your kids jump with excitement at the very mention of snow! Gulmarg is one of the best places in India to witness snow. In fact, it is India’s biggest skiing destination and has some amazing resorts that are perfect for a family stay. Even if you do not like adventure, just the beautiful views of mountains and ski slopes are so mesmerizing that your family will never forget the experience.

Best time to visit: March to June for sightseeing and October to March for skiing and witnessing snowfall.

9. Agra

How can you be in India and not visit the mighty Taj Mahal? One of the seven wonders of the world, the Taj Mahal is truly a monument you must see with your own eyes for its beauty to be believed. Once done with the Taj, you can visit other historic places in Agra like the Agra fort, the Mehtab Bagh and surrounding areas like Akbar’s tomb and Fatehpur Sikri. By the end of the trip, your kids will be proud to be born in India!

Best time to visit: October to March

10. Assam and Meghalaya

The northeastern part of India is a lesser-traveled, offbeat heaven that your family and kids will be delighted to explore. From the amazing wildlife in Pobitora and Kaziranga known for the one-horned rhinos to the beautiful rural island of Majuli, Assam will make them fall in love with nature. And then Cherrapunjee’s rolling hills and stunning waterfalls will leave them with visual memories they will cherish all life long.

Best time to visit: October – November when the monsoons will not get in your way and everything is lush green.

