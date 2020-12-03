Situated in the lap of the majestic Himalayan ranges, lies the gorgeous town of Dharamshala. Popular for Dalai Lama’s residence, Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh is a Tibetan settlement. At one point, Dharamshala was the summer capital of India and now it is one of the main tourist spots in India. If you are tired of working from home and want to take a break from the never-ending deadlines, then this is where you should be. In fact, Bollywood too is now holidaying in Dharamshala and lately, it has become a favourite destination for the filmmakers. Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan along with actor-husband Saif Ali Khan, son Taimur are vacationing in this gorgeous destination. Also Read - Buy Property in Italy For Just Rs 88 - This is For Real! Read on

There are umpteen tourist places to look forward to in Dharamshala. The destination is full of picture-perfect spots that have impressed tourists over the period, it has scenic hill stations, quaint villages, greenery, snow-covered Himalayan ranges, trekking trails, a diverse range of flora and fauna, and more. The total distance from Delhi: 474 km ( 9 hours approx). Also Read - Goa Travel in COVID Times: Tourists to be Photographed if Not Wearing a Mask

Here are 10 Places in and around Dharamshala: Also Read - 3 Most Haunted Places in India That Promise Shivers Down Your Spine

1. Dharamshala Cricket Stadium: Also known as the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) stadium, Dharamshala Cricket Stadium is one of the biggest highlights of the town. It is at a height of 1,457 masl, facing the Dhauladhar mountain range in Kangra valley, DCS is one of the highest sports grounds in the world.

2. Library Of Tibetan Works And Archives: This library has artifacts and manuscripts from the 12th century. It is one of the pioneering institutions if you wish to research Buddhism.

3. St John In The Wilderness Church: Built-in 1851, this neo-gothic church is a gorgeous church in Himachal Pradesh. This church was dedicated to John the Baptist.

4. Dharamshala Film Festival: Dharamshala plays at Dharamshala Film Festival every year in November, they showcase the best work by filmmakers both from Indian and international cinema.

5. War Memorial: To commemorate the memory of the hero’s who lost their lives during the Indo-China War of 1947-48, 1962, 1965, and 1971, and UN Peace Operations, this War memorial in the forests of Dharamshala was created.

6. Gyuto Monastery: This monastery in Dharamshala is a very famous monastery, founded in 1959, this place is beautiful.

7. Dal Lake: It is located 11kms away from lower Dharamshala and perfected nestled between hills and deodar trees. People often start their trek from this point.

8. Tea Garden: Ever heard of Kangra Tea? It is grown here in this tea garden and is known for good quality tea.

9. Bhagsu Falls: This gorgeous fall is situated just 2 km away from Mcloedganj, and it is situated amid lush greenery and the Bhagsu river.

10. Tsuglagkhang, Mcleodganj: Residence of Dalai Lama, this place has stupas, monasteries, temples, bookstores and even a café.