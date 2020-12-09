Don’t you want to finish 2020 in style and give this year the ending it rightfully deserves? India is full of the most gorgeous and stunning places in the world. So, when it’s time to ring in the new year, one can choose from a plethora of places to have a great and memorable time. To give the new year a grand and hearty welcome, we recommend you must explore these domestic destinations which will not burn a hole in your pocket and will live up to your expectations. Also Read - Half Of Urban Indians Are Planning To Take A Domestic Holiday Over the Next 12 Months

Check out the destinations:

Jaisalmer: If you want to welcome the new year amidst the golden sands of the Thar Desert, then Jaisalmer is the perfect destination for you. Here you can enjoy camel safari and camping. This place is easy on the pocket and the culture of Jaisalmer will help you rejuvenate. Also Read - Indians Keen On Going To UK In Anticipation Of Getting Vaccinated, Travel Agents Gets Swamped With Calls

Distance From Delhi: 767 km

Mcleodganj, Himachal Pradesh: Give this new year a feisty and hearty welcome by celebrating it at picturesque and spiritually uplifting hill station- Mcleodganj, situated in Himachal Pradesh. Home to Dalai Lama, this place is full of gorgeous places including monasteries, and Tibetan delicacies. This place is budget-friendly and will leave you with great memories.

Distance from Delhi: 475 km

Goa: Also known as India’s mini Las Vegas, Goa is a popular tourist destination for its nightlife and beaches. In this city, you can find beach shacks and cheap booze at every corner. This place has a plethora of gorgeous properties, delicacies, numerous party destinations to visit.

Distance From Mumbai: 586 Km

Pondicherry: Puducherry or Pondicherry is gorgeous, it has beautiful beaches, a French colony, peaceful ashrams, affordable cafes, and cheap liquor. Pondicherry has a French vibe to it and is a must-visit for everyone who loves clean beaches and peace.

Distance from Chennai: 150 km

Manali, Himachal Pradesh: If you want to experience snowfall and love adventure sports, this destination is for you. Manali is home to pine trees, fruit orchids and is a favourite amongst foreigners too. End this year on a high note in Manali.

Distance from Delhi: 531 Km

Lakshadweep: Love beaches, serene, romantic vibes, then head to Lakshadweep. With zero COVID-19 cases, Lakshadweep is a beautiful remote picturesque island. One of the major attractions here is the coral reefs- an underwater paradise for people who are interested in scuba diving and snorkelling.

Distance From Kochi: 496 Km

Coorg, Karnataka: Also known as the Kodagu region, Coorg is popular for trekking, wildlife, Buddhism and hills. Lush greenery, scenic view and peaceful surroundings, make Coorg an apt destination to celebrate the new year.

Distance from Bangalore: 267 km

Kasol: This popular destination in Himachal Pradesh is a backpackers paradise and is known for its scenic charm. Ring in the new year by doing a simple bonfire, camping under the stars.

Distance from Delhi: 511 km

Khandala: The mere mention of Khandala often takes us back to Aamir Khan and Rani Mukherji’s song from the movie Ghulam. Khandala is much more than that song, it is tucked away in the western ghats and has picture-perfect terrain. Here you can trek to Duke’s Nose to enjoy a panoramic view of lush green hills. You can also visit Tiger’s Leap. If you are strapped by the cash and want to enjoy a holiday, this place will do justice to that.

Distance from Mumbai: 81 km

Matheran: If you want to get away from the hustle-bustle of the city and celebrate new year peacefully, then head to Matheran. A destination where no automobiles are allowed and are an eco-sensitive zone. Here you can visit Louisa Point, Prabal Fort, Charlotte Lake, and Shivaji’s Ladder.

Distance from Mumbai: 83 km

So, where are you heading to celebrate New Year?