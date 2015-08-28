Planning a trip all by yourself is not an easy job. Maybe for once, a solo trip can be taken care of, but planning a vacation for the whole family or a group of friends can be a task you’ll probably find difficult to do all by yourself.

In case you think of getting your trip planned by somebody else, and want somebody more trustworthy than uncles and friends and well yourself, then here are a few agencies and tour operators that will help you majorly!

1. Cox and Kings

Cox and Kings not only provides solutions for personal travels but also works on your professional travel needs. Whether it is a short trip or an office off-site that needs to be arranged.

Link to the Website: www.coxandkings.com

2. Thomas Cook

Thomas Cook has one amazing option that not too many travel companies do justice to fully, foreign exchange. The prices they offer are brilliant and you will not find yourself complaining about any of it at all.

Link to the Website: www.thomascook.in

3. SOTC

SOTC gives you the option of fully personalizing your trips and holidays. Keeping in mind your preferences and your tastes in accommodations and travel options, they give amazing suggestions to suit what you want.

Link to the Website: www.sotc.in

4. Kesari Tours

Kesari has its option of group tours that works very well for people who like traveling in big groups. The site seeing options here are commendable and the tour guides are phenomenal at their work!

Link to the Website: www.kesari.in

5. Club Mahindra Holidays

Club Mahindra is exclusively for family vacations. They provide amazing offers for members. With the extensive number of hotels and resorts they have spread all across India, you will never have a problem hunting for accommodation, no matter where your destination is.

Link to the Website: www.clubmahindra.com

6. Expedia

This company works well for last-minute planning. From car rentals to cottages, weekend getaways and elaborate trips, Expedia has worked its way around it all.

Link to the Website: www.expedia.co.in/

7. Yatra

Yatra too has associations with credit cards and there is a lot you can save up if you enjoy planning and booking your travel packages with yatra. In all honesty, the benefits are more specifically for frequent users of the service.

Link to the Website: http://www.yatra.com

8. Goibibo

This company has discounts and offers valid throughout the year. They work on international packages and have associations with a chain of hotels all around the world.

Link to the Website: www.goibibo.com

9. MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip has associated itself with a host of banks, wherein the travel credit card gives you several traveling and booking benefits. They offer packages with travel and accommodation combined.

Link to the Website: www.makemytrip.com

10. Travelguru

Travel Guru is considered to have the best and the most intricate database of hotels in India. They offer the best plans and discounts with hotel bookings. Some of their bestselling plans include hotel bookings in Goa.

Link to the Website: www.travelguru.com