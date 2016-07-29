Ever dreamt of shedding all your inhibitions and going all out? You’ve landed on the right page! : – )

1. Nude Cruise

Companies like eWaterways and Bare Necessities Tour and Travel offer the best nude cruises and clothing-optional vacations. So the naturist in you can bask under the warm sun on the deck of the cruise wearing nothing but a smile.

2. Urban naked zone in Germany

Germany has legalized public nudity and it has six urban naked zones, all located in Parkland, for anyone who wishes to enjoy nature in the buff because, well, nudity is cool.

3. Body painting festival in Verona, Italy

This colourful celebration of body painting has been taking place since 2006 in Verona, Italy. This is a platform for artists from all over the world to showcase their work. Nakedness is common here.

4. Burning Man in Nevada, USA

Burning Man is not your usual music festival. This event includes building a city in the Black Rock Desert in Nevada dedicated to self-reliance, art and self-expression. People come here to immerse themselves in art and music, clothing is optional.

5. Naked city in Cap d’Agde, France

The seaside town, Cap d’Agde in France is clothing optional. The fully functional town has a nudist beach as well. People living here go about their daily business in the nude.

6. Oblation Run in Los Baños, Philippines

Oblation Run is an annual event organised by the University of the Philippines (UP) at different campuses of UP. The event got its name from the statue of a nude man in every UP campus. It was first held to promote a movie called Hubad na Bayani in 1977. Males participate in the event and run in public places completely naked.

7. Naked Sauna in Helsinki, Finland

Located in Helsinki, the mixed gender Kotiharjun sauna is a place you should visit if you are in Finland. This traditional wood-fired sauna dates back to 1928 and is a local landmark. You can also ask for a massage and a scrub down.

8. Naked Snow Sledding Championship in Altenberg, Germany

This will be a thrilling (and chilling experience). The Naked Snow Sledding Championship is held annually and the participant strip down to their boots and underwear for the 97-yard sledge race. The winner will get a prize of $1,000.

9. Naked bike ride in Toronto, Canada

The naked bike ride is held in Toronto, Canada, to protest against urban pollution and oil dependency.

10. Nude restaurant In London

A restaurant, The Bunyadi, was launched in London in June and it encouraged diners to enjoy their meal in nude. The pop-up restaurant will close at the end of July and will soon reopen in the city of Love, Paris.