10 Places To Visit In New Delhi This New Year

Here are 10 amazing spots to make your New Delhi weekend getaway adventure unforgettable, from time travel at the Red Fort to Bollywood magic at the Kingdom of Dreams.

Here are 10 places you must visit in New Delhi.

New Delhi: India’s vibrant capital, New Delhi has a lot of hidden gems scattered around the city. From majestic forts to peaceful gardens and mouth-watering food on the street markets, a whole lot of things waiting to be explored. Here are 10 amazing spots to make your weekend getaway adventure unforgettable, from time travel at the Red Fort to Bollywood magic at the Kingdom of Dreams. So, hop along and explore Delhi with us!

Red Fort

Standing tall as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Red Fort is a jaw-dropping reminder of the Mughal Empire’s power and creativity. Built by Emperor Shah Jahan (the Taj Mahal guy), this fort whispers the tales of glory and beautiful artistry. You could climb the walls for amazing city views, be marveled at the detailed carvings, and watch history come alive with lasers and narration in a captivating light and sound show at night.

Tip: Book light and sound show tickets early, especially during busy times, so you don’t miss out. Dress comfy and bring water since the show’s outdoors.

Humayun’s Tomb

Discover a serene sanctuary at Humayun’s Tomb, an additional UNESCO site that offers a sneak peek at the splendour of the Taj Mahal. With its gorgeous gardens, cascading water channels, and towering arches, this Mughal-era tomb is the ideal getaway from the bustle of the city. Take a stroll through the verdant surroundings, take in the tranquil atmosphere, and allow the stunning architecture to carry you away to a place of calm contemplation.

Tip: Visit during sunrise or sunset for the most magical light, and consider taking a guided tour to dig deeper into the history of this amazing tomb.

National Museum

Explore the National Museum, one of the largest museums in the nation, to learn about India’s rich history and varied cultures. See breathtaking exhibits spanning thousands of years, amazing sculptures, colourful paintings, and ancient artefacts. The museum takes you on an enthralling voyage through time and space, from prehistoric relics to Mughal treasures and modern art.

Tip: Download the museum app for guided tours and curated exhibits. Set aside at least 3-4 hours to fully appreciate the huge collection.

Chandni Chowk

In the busy lanes of Chandni Chowk, the famed market of Old Delhi, explore the maze of narrow lanes. This is a heaven for foodies, with mouth-watering street food stalls, traditional spice shops, and centuries-old culinary legends. Enjoy crispy fried sweets, melt-in-your-mouth flatbreads, and uncover hidden gems like Karim’s, a Mughal-era eatery with mouthwateringly juicy kebabs that will make you swoon.

Tip: Come hungry and ready for adventure! Be prepared for crowds and don’t be afraid to bargain for the best deals.

Akshardham Temple

Celebrate the start of a new year at the modern Hindu architectural masterpiece Akshardham Temple with a captivating spiritual show. Take in the amazing light and sound show, which brings the elaborate carvings inside the temple to life with entrancing music and vivid colours. Experience the beauty of Indian spirituality, take part in devotional prayers, and lose yourself in the tranquil atmosphere.

Tip: Book light and sound show tickets in advance to avoid lines. Dress modestly and follow temple etiquette, like taking off your shoes before entering.

Hauz Khas Village

Replace opulent palaces with the trendy Hauz Khas Village hangout. Once a Mughal water tank, this hip area is now a cool maze of art galleries, cafes, and unique stores nestled among historic ruins. See one-of-a-kind artwork, enjoy coffee in stylish cafes, and take in the artistic energy of this quirky city.

Tip: Explore during the day for a relaxed vibe, or visit at night for live music and a lively scene. Wear comfy shoes for the cobblestone streets.

Okhla Bird Sanctuary

Escape the bustle of the city and soar into Okhla Bird Sanctuary, a birdwatcher’s paradise. For those who enjoy the outdoors and birdwatching, this wetland paradise by the Yamuna River is a haven for over 300 feathered friends. See cool migratory birds, majestic eagles, and colourful kingfishers among the serene, green water.

Tip: Come early morning to see the most birds. Bring binoculars and comfy shoes for exploring the sanctuary.

Purana Qila

Take a trip back in time at Purana Qila, the “Old Fort,” even older than the Red Fort! Explore its towering walls, mysterious tunnels, and hidden gardens, imagining its fascinating past. See breathtaking city views from the ramparts and soak in the quiet charm of this lesser-known historical gem.

Tip: Combine your Purana Qila visit with Humayun’s Tomb nearby for a double dose of history. Bring water and comfy shoes as there isn’t much shade inside the fort.

Kingdom of Dreams

Experience Bollywood magic in this one-of-a-kind cultural and entertainment complex. Watch dazzling live shows, musicals, and performances that showcase the vibrant world of Indian cinema. Be amazed by costumes, catchy tunes, and energetic dance moves, and let the infectious Bollywood energy carry you away.

Tip: Book tickets ahead, especially for popular shows. Dress comfy and be ready for a lively atmosphere.

Lodhi Garden

End your Delhi adventure on a peaceful note at Lodhi Garden, a sprawling green oasis in the city heart. Stroll through the lush gardens, dotted with ancient tombs and historical monuments. Escape the city chaos, enjoy a picnic in the greenery, and find a moment of peace amidst the bustling Delhi.

Tip: Visit during sunrise or sunset for the most magical light. Bring a book or mat to relax in the garden, and don’t forget water for a refreshing break.

