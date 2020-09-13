If you are reading this article, then chances are you have a travel bug inside you. But unfortunately, due to the current circumstances we are restricted to our homes and looking at our throwback pictures from our last trip. If travel is on your mind, then you should have a look at these stunning airports across the world which boasts extra-ordinary architecture, amenities like movie theatres, swimming pools, golf courses, spas, and gardens. Also Read - 7 Best Pre-wedding Locations In and Around Delhi-NCR

Check out these 10 stunning airports in the world which will leave you Awe-struck:

1. Changi Airport, Singapore

This stunning airport is filled with many attractions including swimming pools, a music bar lounge, an enchanted garden, art galleries, retail stores.

2. Kuala Lumpur International Airport — Malaysia

This posh airport has ten lounges, massage centers which will give plenty of time to rejuvenate before you get into that aircraft. This airport was designed by Japanese architect Kisho Kurokawa.

3. Madeira International Airport Cristiano Ronaldo

Better known as Madeira Airport or Funchal Airport in the Portuguese archipelago and autonomous region of Madeira is known for its unusual runway, as it has been extended into the ocean.

4. Dubai International Airport

This airport is a dream come true, it will let you unwind with its indoor pools and striking interiors before you board your flight. The airport has amenities like a massage center and zen gardens, it is called one of the busiest airports in the world.

5. O’Hare International Airport

Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport has plenty of things to keep you busy when you are flight is delayed, you can enjoy amenities like a Zen garden, spas, retail stores, and more.

6. Munich Airport, Germany

The airport plays host to surfing and biking events from the past many years. No, you read that right.

7. Heydar Aliyev International Airport — Azerbaijan

This airport is globally acclaimed for its interior architecture and experiential design.

8. Hong Kong International Airport, China

This gorgeous airport is a hit amongst business travelers and has a nine-hole golf course.

9. John F Kennedy Airport

Got time before your next flight? This airport has restaurants, retails shops, and a bar inside a vintage airplane.

10. Incheon International Airport — South Korea

South Korea is anyway known for its beauty, and this International airport plays host to amenities including free showers and massage chairs.

Where are you headed, then?