Winters are here and it is that time of the year when the northern part of India is experiencing chilling weather and cold winds. People like staying indoors and under multiple layers of warm clothes. But for some, it is the time when they get a chance to experience the snowfall and sub-zero temperature in the hilly areas. Most of the favourite hill stations like Shimla, Manali and Mussoorie witness heavy snowfall during the months of December and January. And the landscape looks gorgeous under the thick layer of snow. Also Read - Top 8 Places to Visit in Dharamshala, a Pristine Hill Station

But before you head out to your favourite hill station and plan to experience snowfall with your friends and family, there are certain essential things that you should keep in mind so that your trip is not spoiled due to some unwanted experience. Also Read - Delhi Metro to Launch National Mobility Card For Overall Travel - All You Need to Know About Benefits And Features

1. Check the weather predictions: Before you decide your travel dates, especially the dates on which you would be on road, do check out the weather predictions. If there is a high probability of snowfall, avoid being on road on those dates. Mountain roads get blocked in case of heavy snowfall and chances are that you might get stuck on the way. Also Read - 5 Places You Must Visit to Witness The Magical Sight of Dancing Lights in The Sky

2. Drive carefully: Snow makes the roads slippery, and thus, it becomes risky to drive. Only the local people or experienced drivers are advised to drive on snow-covered roads. So, either book a cab for your travel or make sure you drive very carefully. Would be good if you can ask some experienced driver for his inputs before leaving.

3. Keep food supply in your vehicle: Weather in mountains is very unpredictable. So even if you plan your trip in accordance with the weather prediction, you might witness snowfall while you are still on way. The roads might get jammed due to snowfall or due to heavy tourist inflow over holidays. We have seen instances when tourists got stuck for several hours on roads, without any supply of food or water. I would recommend keeping food and water supply in your vehicles, that can sail you through at least one day in case you get stuck.

4. Book your stay in advance: Weekends and extended holidays see a lot of tourist inflow to hill stations of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. At times, the accommodation options get filled well in advance. So, if you are habitual of looking for stay option after reaching your destination, avoid doing it this time. Book your stay in advance so that you don’t have to spend a chilling night in your car or income uncomfortable situation.

5. Keep ample warm clothes: Needless to say, keeping enough warm clothes is a must. The temperature can drop dramatically even during the daytime and you need to be prepared for that. For sure, you would not want to fall sick and spoil the trip.

6. Water repellent Shoes and clothes: It’s fun to plan with snow and that’s what you would be going to your favourite hill station. Don’t forget to carry water repellent clothes that you can wear on top of your warm clothes so that the inner layers of clothes don’t get wet. Water repellent shoes will protect your socks from getting wet and will save you from that uncomfortable feeling of roaming around in wet shoes.

7. Use moisturizer and sunscreen: When the weather gets cold, the skin gets dry. So, carry a good quality moisturizer cream. But don’t forget to carry sunscreen as the sun rays are very harsh in mountain areas and you can get tanned very quickly.

8. Carry Sunglasses: If you find clear sky and there is snow all around, the sun rays will get reflected from this snow and might hurt your eyes badly. Sunglasses is something you should never forget to carry if you are going to someplace where you might find snow.

9. Keep stock of essential medicines: Even after taking all the precautions, you may catch a cold and fall sick. Do keep a stock of all the essential medicines for fever, cough, cold or any other issues that you normally face during winters.

10. Carry Power banks: If it is really cold outside, your mobile or camera battery will look like draining faster. Carry a power bank or extra batteries and keep them at a warm place, probably within layers of clothes or close to your body.

Keep these few things in mind and have a happy trip.

