The hills are calling as the popular saying goes has always been the right one. With the onset of the covid-19 pandemic, travel and work have taken a different route altogether. People prefer going to different places to not just roam around and enjoy the scenic view but to work as well. This encourages travel enthusiasts to pack their travelling bags along with their office laptops.

Wondering which place to go next and explore? We have you covered. India has picturesque and serene views that you can enjoy while you are working. Work from mountains is the new trend and you can check them out for yourself too! Read on.

Chamba

Chamba is situated in Himachal Pradesh. This town is also known as the Valley of Milk and Honey. The views are breathtaking. Chamba is famous for its streams, lakes, paintings and temples. Want a quiet evening by the lakeside? Chamba is your destination.

Dharmshala

What is best than spending quality time in Himachal Pradesh’s winter capital? Dharmshala offers more than scenic views. It is situated in the mountain and is the perfect destination for work from the mountains. If you are a cricket fan, you have to visit the famous HPCA stadium as it is the highest-built international cricket stadium in the world. Along with this, you can also check out the famous Dalai Lama Monastery and Bhagsu Nag.

Kanatal

Kanatal is situated in Dehradun. This is one of the most underrated hill stations. Kanatal is just 12 km away from Chamba. This destination has pretty scenes and calm vibes to offer. The peace and calm you get here are therapeutic and as is famous for their serendipity vibes. The crowd is less as not a lot of people are aware of this scenic beauty.

Binsar

For all bird lovers out there, Binsar is your destination. Binsar is located in Kumaon region. This place is a house for rare species of flowers and animals too apart from birds. Wishing to wake up next to the chirping of birds and not just your phone’s alarm tune, Binsar is your go-to place.

Rishikesh

Rishikesh is a famous destination for all travel enthusiasts. Rishikesh is also known as the Yoga Capital of the World and attracts a lot of tourists both domestic and international. If you are looking for peace and tranquillity, Rishikesh has your heart. You can go on a tour to local destinations and they will win your heart.

Kodaikanal

Kodaikanal is situated in Tamil Nadu. It is known for its scenic view and beauty. Kodaikanal means the gift of the forest and it stands true. Along with this, Kodaikanal is also known as the Princess of the Hills. You can go on boating, trekking, exploring caves and etc. This place has a lot to offer.

Ooty

Ooty is located in Tamil Nadu. Discussion on hills is incomplete without the mentioning of Ooty. It is a perfect getaway from city shenanigans and indulge in nature altogether. Ooty has waterfalls, botanical gardens, tea factories and a majestic view of the Nilgiri Mountains.

Coorg

Coorg is located in Karnataka. Officially, Coorg is known as Kodagu. This hill station is famous for forests, coffee plantations, steep slopes and mesmerising views. Coorg is also known as the Scotland of India and remains misty throughout the year. You should definitely check out this beautiful place.

Munnar

Munnar is situated in Kerala. Kerala is known as God’s own country. Munnar is all the year pleasant has beautiful scenic views and tea plantations. It is also known as the Kashmir of Kerala.

Araku Valley

Araku Valley is situated in Vishakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. It is one of the most underrated hill stations. The city is filled with green and mesmerising views. Araku Valley is known for its tribal museum.