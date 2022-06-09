Oldest Eateries in India: India is recognized for its delectable cuisine, and it could not have done so if it hadn’t been a place of spices and culture. India has a diverse assortment of meals to offer as a result of its richness. There’s no denying that a delightful meal can lift one’s spirits, and there are numerous ways to do it in India. While restaurants around the country have begun innovating with and integrating global flavors, these tried-and-true eateries offer a fragrance of nostalgia that never misses enticing their faithful patrons. Though many of them have changed over time, these old age restaurants are still worth a visit for anybody searching for a sense of history and local culture as well as delicious food.

1. Karim, Old Delhi

Karim’s is a popular hangout among Delhi residents. This cafe, which first opened its doors in 1913, is still the most popular spot to go when you want to enjoy some delicious non-vegetarian meals. You can select from a variety of kebabs, including Seekh Kebabs, Shammi Kebabs, and Mutton Tikka. Despite the large crowd, Karim’s restaurant provides excellent service.

2. Indian Coffee House, Kolkata

The most well-known location of Indian Coffee House is located on Kolkata’s busy college street, which evokes memories of the past. The place has long been an academic retreat and gathering spot for students. Satyajit Ray, Mrinal Sen, and American poet Allen Ginsberg are just a few of the prominent guests who have visited the coffee house since it opened in 1876.

3. Glenary’s, Darjeeling

The charming bakery is nearly a century old and popular with both residents and tourists. Glenary’s is known for its baking, and its desserts are exceptional. A lunch with a view is how one may characterize their time here, with French windows and a patio overlooking the city. Apple pies, fresh meat pies, and Darjeeling tea are all must-tries.

4. Leopold Cafe, Mumbai

This historical landmark has served its purpose for the longest time. The bullet-riddled walls and mirrors from the terrorist attacks on September 11th may still be seen. However, this has only added to the place’s novelty value from the perspective of both locals and visitors, who celebrate it as a sign of resilience. Its legendary standing is enhanced by its attentive personnel and multicultural food.

5. Tunday Kababi, Lucknow

Tunday Kababi noted for its superb Galouti kebabs, kormas, and biryanis are said to have been founded in 1905 by Haji Murad Ali, the Nawab of Lucknow’s one-armed star cook. The café, hidden away in the narrow gullies of Lucknow’s old district, still prepares its amazing non-vegetarian gourmet specialties using the same age-old delicate spice combinations. People of all backgrounds and from all over the world come here to sample these delectable kababs.

6. Dorabjee & Sons, Pune

Dorabjee and Sons, a lovely, ancient restaurant in Pune, was founded by Dorabjee Sorabjee in 1878. Originally a small tea shop, the eatery immediately expanded to include classic lunches, which soon became popular. Don’t expect a gourmet dining experience or glitzy décor; the proprietors are adamant about being old-fashioned. You can choose from a variety of authentic Parsi Irani foods cooked over a charcoal fire.

7. Hari Ram & Sons, Allahabad

The streetside savouries of this tiny roadside food store, such as samosa and pakoras, are fresh, fragrant, and well-known. Their trump card is pure ghee, which plays an important role in maintaining the crunchiness of these namkeen delicacies. Step into the basic interiors, take a moment to look around, and take in the displays. Purchase in bulk to save money and satisfy late-night cravings.

8. Shaikh Brothers Bakery, Guwahati

Shaikh Brothers Bakery quickly became one of Guwahati’s most popular bakeries. This bakery has been praised by everyone from colonial officers to post-independence political personalities. Assam’s entry into Western confectionary was marked by this joint. The shelves are lined with fluffy cakes, luscious pastries, and freshly baked loaves of bread, but by late afternoon, the selection is likely to be limited.

What are you waiting for? Head to these authentic eateries around India for a perfect blend of cultures!