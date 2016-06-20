Pune was ranked as the second-best city to stay in India (after Hyderabad) according to the Mercers rankings. And why shouldn’t it be? From historical monuments to upbeat cafes, great weekend gigs to elaborate religious festivals, Pune has everything to offer. In so many ways, the old and the new blend beautifully in this quaint city. Much of this has to do with the fact that it has gone from being a ‘Pensioners’ Paradise’ to a students’ city. The IT boom of the early noughties brought with it a wave of software professionals from all over the country and indeed the world and Pune grew into a hip new city that everyone wanted to be a part of. What adds to the allure of Pune is its very convenient location. While on the one hand you have Mumbai, the economic powerhouse of the country, on the other you have a host of getaways that are just perfect to take that much-needed break from the hubbub of Pune’s city life. So, if work is getting to you, this is perhaps the best time to get out of the city and check into one of these spectacular resorts. Ready?

1. The Corinthians Resort

One of the best weekend retreat spots the Corinthians Resort is just about 12 km to the South of Pune and offers premium services to travelers. Situated amidst greenery, Corinthians is an ideal resort for all who seek fun and respite from the citys chaos. Luxury and comfort, you get the best of both in this resort.

What to look forward to:



– Luxurious suites and rooms for your comfortable stay

– Spas for relaxation and rejuvenation

– Special spaces for yoga and aerobics

– Indoor and outdoor games to keep you entertained

– Multi-cuisines food for you to have delectable food from a wide variety of choices.

Contact Details:

Nyati County, NIBM Annexe,

South Pune Mohamadwadi,Pune, Maharashtra 411060

Tel: +91-020-26952218 / +91-020-26952222

Approx. distance: 12 Km

2. Sentosa Resort

Sentosa’s USP is its water resort that draws people of all ages to it. The resort is about 22 km away from Pune on the Mumbai-Pune expressway and offers luxurious suites and rooms with a private balcony for you get breathtaking views of the lush green lawns.

What to look forward to:

– Twisting and twirling slides with rain dance in their water park

– Multi-cuisine restaurants with a bar that serve all kinds of cocktails and mocktails

– Luxurious rooms, suites and also spacious bungalow villas

Contact Details:

Mumbai-Pune Expressway,

1 Km Before Ravet, Pune, Maharashtra 412101

+91.9922992520/+91.9922992522 / 27

Approx. distance: 22 Km

3. Centurion Spring Hills Holiday Resort





One of the most famous restaurants, Spring Hills Holiday Resort is situated amidst hills and lush greenery. The whole ambiance itself has a charm of its own and the resort, well, it has the best you can get for your weekend retreat; rooms to die for, views that will leave you stunned and food that will satiate all your cravings. What are you waiting for? Get your bookings done now for a rejuvenating stopover.

What to look forward to:

– Swimming pool for whenever you want to take a dip

– Gaming facilities for the adventurous ones

– Neatly maintained rooms with modern amenities

– Multi-cuisine restaurants to get your juices flowing

Contact Details:

Near Indai Lawns, Lavasa Link Road,

Mukaiwadi,Pirangut post,

Mulshi Taluka, Pune, Maharashtra 412115

+91-976-310-2828/ +91-985-097-3131

Approx. distance: 25 Km

4. Camp Temgarh Resort

After a tiring week in the city, a quiet retreat away is what everybody looks for. At Camp Temgrah Resort which is located 30 km away from Pune on the way to Lavasa, you get a lot more than you can imagine. Tents, cottages, you can opt to stay in any of these which lies amidst nature. You have to go there to believe the wonders that this resort has to offer. You will wish the weekend would never end.

What to look forward to:

– Open field with every sport equipment

– View the varieties of flora and fauna of the Western Ghats

– Activities like trekking, trampoline, giant screens for movies

– A river for you to jump into and make a splash

Contact Details:

Lavasa road,

Mulshi taluka, Watunde, Maharashtra 411032

9422516089

Approx. distance: 30 Km

5. Rutugandh Resort

What you can expect here is serenity, comfort and luxury! The Rutugandh Resort is set up in the middle of a quiet environment which makes it an ideal place for anybody who wants to rejuvenate their tired nerves. The best part about this resort, which is also very rare to see, is the special packages it has to offer for senior citizens. This calls for a family trip, get going now.

What to look forward to:

– Indoor and outdoor games to keep the fun going

– Beautiful rooms, suites and bungalows for bigger groups

– Children’s playground for the little ones to have their private space of fun

– A view to Khadakwasla lake at a distance of 5 mins from the resort

Contact Details:

Rutugandh Lakeside Leisure Resort,

Gorhe village, Panshet Road,

Gorhe Khurd, Pune-411025

+91 83 088 283 82/+91 98 810 095 00

Approx. distance:25 Km

6. Saj Resorts

Spread across 5 acres of greenery, Saj Resort is a paradise waiting for you with the much-needed relaxation that you seek. Equipped with modern amenities and also dedicated areas for children to play, this resort also has numerous activities that will let you get closer to nature. Make the most of this and spend your weekends in this resort. You can choose from Saj by the Mountain in Mahabaleshwar or Saj by the River in Malshej.

What to look forward to:

– Rooms with a blend of comfort and luxury

– Open-air cafes that serve an assortment of delicacies

– Recreation centre for you to unwind

Contact Details:

Saj By The Mountain, Mahabaleshwar

Metgutad Village,

Panchgani Mahabaleshwar Road,

District  Satara, Mahabaleshwar 412 806

Saj By The Lake, Malshej

Kalyan  Ahmednagar Route,

NH 222, District Pune.

022  2620 2299 / 2620 3399.

Approx. distance: 114 km

7. Malhar Machi

Malhar Machi is a lakeside resort that oversees Mulshi Lake. Famous among travelers, the most attractive part about this resort are the bamboo furniture and small bamboo tents. An evening by the lakeside with a cup of coffee is the most ideal way to enjoy nature.

What to look forward to:

– Well-appointed rooms and cottages

– Spa for guests who wish to just relax

– Bonfire on request

– Organic vegetables used in restaurants

Contact Details:

Taluka – Mulshi.

Dist – Pune – 411 040.

+91 8888000055 / +91 8806000055

Approx. distance: 40 km

8. The Lake Weekend Resort

If all you want to do this weekend is unwind, then head straight to the Lake Weekend Resort which is an eco-resort. Get the best of nature with Warasgaon Lake situated in the front of this resort and magnificent Sahydadri Hills at the back. Turn in any direction and all you can see is lush greenery. What more can you ask for!

What to look forward to:

– Adventure tours

– Cycling activities

– Pottery studios for you to explore your artistic side

– 20-minute speed boat ride from Panshet to Lavasa

Contact Details:

Sr No-40, Village Saiv Khurd,

Taluka Mulshi, Jhilla Pune,

Near Panshet, Panshet-Tav Road

+91 9130051101

Approx. distance: 70 Km

9. Paradise Resort

Like the name truly suggests, Paradise Resort is nothing less than a paradise. With the best accommodation facilities and an array of activities for guests, this resort should be in your next-to-visit list. A swimming pool for those who want to take a dip and indoor games for the sports-lovers, this place has everything that a guess will look for.

What to look forward to:

– Off-beat stay options like Kerala cottages, modern studios, log cabins or rent-a-tents

– Multi-cuisine restaurants

– Indoor games like table tennis, pool, etc

– Therapies on request like Holistic therapy or massage therapy

Contact Details:

Taluka Velhe,

Near Panshet Dam,

Zilla Pune, Kadve, Maharashtra 412107

+91 779 889 0000/+91 787 599 0099 /+91 992 199 0000

Approx. distance: 43.8 km

10. Balaji Resort

Situated a little away from the city of Pune, Balaji Resort is an ideal weekend destination set up amidst picturesque nature and an environment that remains untouched. Anything that is located in the middle of nature is always the best choice to visit. But with historic forts, lush greenery and alluring rivers, your vacation can only get better.

What to look forward to:

– Lavish and posh air-conditioned cottages

– Group stay in dormitory

– Swimming pool with a separate pool area only for kids

– Indoor recreational activities

– Landscaped multi-cuisine restaurant

Contact Details:

“M/S Sinol Ventures”,

At post Dapode, Gat no 1000,

Khariv Bandhara , Taluka  Velhe

8412977446 /8412977445 /02130-310210

Approx. distance: 44.2 km

11. Ambrosia Resort

One of the best resorts near Pune, the Ambrosia Resort is located on a property that is filled with sprawling hills. You will forget what it feels like to be tired, once you set your foot here. You will be welcomed with the tranquility of nature and the best of hospitality from the staff. Unwind and come back home with a refreshed mind.

What to look forward to:

– Coffee shop for all you caffeine lovers

– Standard AC rooms

– Pick from their best mocktails served in their bar

– Designer cakes for people with a sweet-tooth

Contact Details:

Survey No. 38/2,

Bawdhan Khurd, Pune,

Maharashtra 411021

+91-9822497178/020-65005598

Approx. distance: 15 Km

12. Mantra Resort

One of the finest resorts near Pune, the Mantra Resort is where you should be after a week of maddening chaos and deadlines. Peace, luxury and comfort await you in this beautiful resort. With all the facilities provided in the resort, you can also explore many tourist destinations that are located close to this place. Bordi Beach, Depchari Dam and Bahrot caves are some of the tourist spots among several others. A must-visit place, weekends here can’t get better.

What to look forward to:

– Deluxe rooms, suites and also studio apartments

– View to Asavli lake which is surrounded by mountains and dam water at a distance of 27 km from the resort

– Outdoor sit-out places for open air conversations

Contact Details:

Mantra Resort, Village Kajali,

15 kms from Vapi towards Mumbai on NH-8 highway,

Besides Bhillad Check Post, Acchad

Dist.- Thane- 401 606

+91 88799 95916

Approx. distance: 57 Km