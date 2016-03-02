Pune recently emerged as the second-best city in India to live in and we absolutely love it! The city is now home to some of the coolest clubs and pubs in the nation. The chilled out vibes, groovy music and these happening places to let your hair down, make Pune one of the best places to hang out in, especially over the weekend. From DJ performances and gigs to food and cocktails, here are some of the most happening clubs and pubs in Pune you should not miss!
1. Mi A Mi
Where: JW Marriott, Senapati Bapat Road,
Approximate cost for two: Rs 2500
2. Stone Water Grill
Where: 81/82, Pyramid Complex, KP Annexe, Mundhwa Road, Mundhwa
Approximate cost for two: Rs 2500
3. High Spirits
Where: 35, A 1, Near ABC Farms, KP Annexe, Mundhwa Road, Mundhwa
Approximate cost for two: Rs 1500
4. The Flying Saucer Sky Bar
Where: 9th Floor and Terrace, Lunkad Sky Vista, New Airport Road, Next to Dorabjee’s, Viman Nagar
Approximate cost for two: Rs 2,000
5. Swig
Where: 28/2, SBI Training Centre, North Main Road, Koregaon Park
Approximate cost for two: Rs 1500
6. Kue Bar
Where: The Westin, 36/3B, KP Annexe, Mundhwa Road, Mundhwa
Approximate cost for two: Rs 3500
7. The Fish Bowl
Where: Hyatt Pune, Adjacent to Aga Khan Palace, 88, Nagar Road, Kalyani Nagar
Approximate cost for two: Rs 3,000
8. The Ship
Where: 217, Fortaleza, Central Avenue, Kalyani Nagar
Approximate cost for two: Rs 1100
9. Area 51
Where: Pancard Clubs, Baner Hills, Baner
Approximate cost for two: Rs 1800
10. Paasha
Where: JW Marriott, Senapati Bapat RoadJW Marriott, Senapati Bapat Road
Approximate cost for two: Rs 2500
11. Penthouze Nightlife
Where: Rooftop, Onyx Tower, Next to Westin Hotel, KP Annexe, Mundhwa Road, Mundhwa
Approximate cost for two: Rs 2500
12. Mix@36
Where: The Westin, 36/3B, KP Annexe Mundhwa Road, Mundhwa
Approximate cost for two: Rs 4,000
13. Bluefrog
Where: Ishanya Mall, Yerawada
Approximate cost for two: Rs 2400