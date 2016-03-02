Pune recently emerged as the second-best city in India to live in and we absolutely love it! The city is now home to some of the coolest clubs and pubs in the nation. The chilled out vibes, groovy music and these happening places to let your hair down, make Pune one of the best places to hang out in, especially over the weekend. From DJ performances and gigs to food and cocktails, here are some of the most happening clubs and pubs in Pune you should not miss!

ALSO READ 8 reasons why Pune is more kick-ass than any other city in India

1. Mi A Mi

Where: JW Marriott, Senapati Bapat Road,

Approximate cost for two: Rs 2500

2. Stone Water Grill

Where: 81/82, Pyramid Complex, KP Annexe, Mundhwa Road, Mundhwa

Approximate cost for two: Rs 2500

3. High Spirits

Where: 35, A 1, Near ABC Farms, KP Annexe, Mundhwa Road, Mundhwa

Approximate cost for two: Rs 1500

4. The Flying Saucer Sky Bar

Where: 9th Floor and Terrace, Lunkad Sky Vista, New Airport Road, Next to Dorabjee’s, Viman Nagar

Approximate cost for two: Rs 2,000

5. Swig

Where: 28/2, SBI Training Centre, North Main Road, Koregaon Park

Approximate cost for two: Rs 1500

6. Kue Bar

Where: The Westin, 36/3B, KP Annexe, Mundhwa Road, Mundhwa

Approximate cost for two: Rs 3500

7. The Fish Bowl

Where: Hyatt Pune, Adjacent to Aga Khan Palace, 88, Nagar Road, Kalyani Nagar

Approximate cost for two: Rs 3,000

ALSO READ 5 places for a one-day picnic around Pune

8. The Ship

Where: 217, Fortaleza, Central Avenue, Kalyani Nagar

Approximate cost for two: Rs 1100

9. Area 51

Where: Pancard Clubs, Baner Hills, Baner

Approximate cost for two: Rs 1800

10. Paasha

Where: JW Marriott, Senapati Bapat RoadJW Marriott, Senapati Bapat Road

Approximate cost for two: Rs 2500

11. Penthouze Nightlife

Where: Rooftop, Onyx Tower, Next to Westin Hotel, KP Annexe, Mundhwa Road, Mundhwa

Approximate cost for two: Rs 2500

12. Mix@36

Where: The Westin, 36/3B, KP Annexe Mundhwa Road, Mundhwa

Approximate cost for two: Rs 4,000

ALSO READ 7 pocket-friendly places to enjoy beer with your friends

13. Bluefrog

Where: Ishanya Mall, Yerawada

Approximate cost for two: Rs 2400