Have you always wanted to go on a trip abroad but did not thinking of the expenses? You can surely live your dream because not all foreign holidays are always expensive. While several travelers the world over go on shoe-string budget trips too, if you dont want to do that this is especially for you. The Indian rupee may not have as much value as the dollar or pound but it still is stronger than many other world currencies. We list 14 countries you can visit where the Indian currency has more value. Now thats what we call a win-win situation.

1. Indonesia

The land of islands, clear blue waters and tropical climate, Indonesia is one of the countries where the Indian currency is higher. Whats more, it offers Indians a free visa on arrival which means you can surely have a good time without spending much. Bali is one of the most popular holiday destinations here.

1 Indian Rupee = 197.46 Indonesian Rupiah

2. Vietnam

A country known for its Buddhist pagodas, scrumptious Vietnamese cuisine and rivers where you can go kayaking, Vietnam is perfect for Indians as it offers a taste of a completely different culture. It is not too far away yet isn’t too expensive on the pocket. War museums and French colonial architecture are some of the countrys top attractions.

1 Indian Rupee = 326.87 Vietnamese Dong

3. Cambodia

Most popular for its Angkor Wat, a massive stone temple, Cambodia is another country Indians can visit without breaking the bank. Its Royal Palace, National Museum and archaeological ruins are some of its best attractions. Cambodia is quite popular among tourists from Western countries too and its popularity is slowly spreading among Indians as well.

1 Indian Rupee = 57.34 Cambodian Riel

4. Sri Lanka

Home to beaches, mountains, lush greenery and historical monuments, Sri Lanka is one of the hottest holiday destinations for Indians right now. Its proximity to India and cheap flights are a few reasons for people to visit this country.

1 Indian Rupee = 2.56 Sri Lankan Rupee

5. Nepal

This landlocked nation that offers some of the most stunning views and the land of the Sherpas is another country in the list. Mount Everest and seven other tallest mountain peaks in the world are in Nepal. No wonder backpackers flock to this country. Indians also have an advantage that they dont need a visa to visit Nepal.

1 Indian Rupee = 1.60 Nepalese Rupee

6. Iceland

This island nation is one of the most beautiful places on earth and should be on your travel wishlist to escape the heat this summer. Iceland is known for its blue lagoons, waterfalls, glaciers and black sand beaches. Not to forget, do experience the Northern Lights.

1 Indian Rupee = 1.73 Icelandic Krona

7. Hungary

Another landlocked country, Hungary is popular for its architecture and its culture that has influences from Roman, Turkish and other cultures. Do visit its castles and parks when here. Hungarys capital Budapest is one of the most romantic cities in the world.

1 Indian Rupee = 4.17 Hungarian Forint

8. Japan

Sushi, cherry blossoms and sake await you in the land of Japan. You’ll be surprised to know that it is one of the countries whose currency is lesser than Indian rupee. Japan is a land steeped in culture yet one of the most technologically advanced nations. When here, visit the shrines, national parks and admire its skyscrapers.

1 Indian Rupee = 1.55 Japanese Yen

9. Paraguay

Another landlocked nation, Paraguay is in South America and is often not the first choice for travelers who prefer neighbouring countries like Brazil or Argentina. However, Paraguay has its own gems that are a blend of nature and materialism. You have shopping centres as well as colonial towns here selling rural handicrafts.

1 Indian Rupee = 90.93 Paraguayan Guarani

10. Mongolia

Known for its nomadic lifestyle that the people follow, Mongolia has vast open spaces where you can admire nature and its elements for hours. Nicknamed the ‘land of blue skies’, Mongolia is perfect for those looking to break away from city life. You will find very few people and can enjoy some solitary moments.

1 Indian Rupee = 38.40 Mongolian Tugrik

11. Costa Rica

This Central American country is known for its beaches and attracts tourists from all over. Volcanoes, jungles and wildlife are its best attractions making it a popular tourist destination. Costa Rica’s tropical climate all year round is another reason why it is so preferred by tourists. Ecotourism is widespread in Costa Rica.

1 Indian Rupee = 8.00 Costa Rican Colon

12. Pakistan

Even though Pakistan was earlier a part of India, there are very few people who visit it for tourism. However, it does have many places of interest and the lower currency rate makes it a cheaper option too. Swat District, Karachi and Lahore are a few sightseeing places to visit when in Pakistan.

1 Indian Rupee = 2.19 Pakistani Rupee

13. Chile

Adventure travel is one word to describe what awaits you in Chile. From parks to forests and treks to hikes, Chile has a mountain range that is still growing and has many active volcano peaks as well. Lake District is another place of interest in Chile. Farms, river, valley and vineyards are aplenty in Chile.

1 Indian Rupee = 10.75 Chilean Peso

14. South Korea

If North Korea is a place no tourist wants to go, South Korea is one you can explore. Abundant breathtaking views and a varied landscape make South Korea a traveler’s delight. It is known for its fishing villages, Buddhist temples, its countryside for its greenery and cherry trees. Apart from these, it also has tropical islands and high-tech cities.

1 Indian Rupee = 16.49 South Korean Won

So, where will you go for your next vacation?