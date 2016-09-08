Getting a visa while travelling abroad is one of the most important and essential parts of planning your trip. All your vacation plans can come down crashing if you are denied a visa to the country you plan to take a trip to. While it can be quite stressful to get a visa to some countries on an Indian passport, there are many countries which provide visa on arrival to Indians. It works well for us that these are also some of the most beautiful countries to visit in the world! There is usually a time limit to how long you can stay in each country but the visa on arrival simplifies the whole process making it easier and faster.

Also, depending on the purpose of your travel and how long you intend to stay, you could be eligible to apply for an extension. Check out these 15 amazing countries where you can obtain a visa on arrival with your Indian passport:

1. Seychelles

For a visa on arrival in Seychelles, Indians need to show proof that they have funds summing up to at least $150 per day of their stay in Seychelles. They also need a return or onward ticket. The visa is valid for a maximum stay of 30 days. What to do in Seychelles: Hang out by the turquoise waters on the coastline of Mahe or go snorkeling and scuba diving at Saint Anne marine national park. Pay a visit to the Bicentennial monument or explore the Aride island. From quiet beaches to lush green landscapes, this country is a natural wonder in itself.

2. Thailand

A visa fee of 1000 Thai Baht gets you a visa on arrival at your landing destination in Thailand. One of the most popular holiday spots in the world, Thailand is fast becoming a preferred choice for vacations abroad for Indians.

Visit the golden Buddha temple. Go elephant trekking at the Chiang Dao elephant camp. Go island hopping off Phuket and Krabi. Take a trip to the Khao Yai National park. Go shopping in Bangkok but first, visit the famous Grand palace.

3. Cape Verde

A passport valid for another 6 months after the date of travel and a visa fee of 40 Euros is all you need for a visa on arrival in Cape Verde. What to do in Cape Verde: Cape Verde is known mainly for its beaches and the Pico do fogo which is its highest peak and an active stratovolcano. Climb up to the crater for spectacular views. Hit the white sand beaches at Praia de Santa Maria and Praia De Chaves. Take a walk in the markets and try out some delicious food.

4. Vietnam

Vietnam permits visa on arrival for Indian passport holders provided they enter the country by air. The visa is valid upto 30 days and the visa fee is around $50 (processing plus stamping). What to do in Vietnam: Explore the Ho Chi Minh city and Hanoi. If you like motorbiking, you can take a trip across the whole of Vietnam. Check out the limestone islands in Ha Long bay and the My Son Hindu sanctuary in Hoi An. The Cu chi tunnels and Muong Hoa valleys are worth a visit.

5. Guyana

Guyana provides visa on arrival to Indian passport holders with a 30 days validity provided they hold a letter of invitation from a sponsor or a host or issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs. What to do in Guyana: Check out the Kaieteur National Park and waterfalls. Explore the Iwokrama rainforest. The Guyana National Museum and Guyana botanical gardens are also worth visiting.

6. Indonesia

If you have proof of sufficient funds to sponsor your stay in Indonesia, then with a valid passport and a $25 fee, you can get a visa on arrival which will let you stay there for 30 days. What to do in Indonesia: Visit the famous Borubudur temple, go scuba diving at the Togian islands, try surfing or snorkeling in Bali, swim in Lake Toba (world’s largest crater lake), or go shopping in Jakarta. There is something for everyone here!

7. Kenya

Proof of sufficient funds for your trip and a $50 visa fee will get you a visa on arrival in Kenya which is valid for 90 days. What to do in Kenya: Visit Kenya for its rich wildlife. Take a safari in the Maasai Mara National reserve, Visit the Diani beach and check out the flamingos at Lake Makuru. Kenya is one of the finest places in the world to witness nature and wildlife at its best.

8. Sri Lanka

With a valid Indian passport, you can get a visa on arrival in Sri Lanka for a stay upto 30 days. The visa fee is $25. What to do in Sri Lanka: Sri Lanka is a beautiful island known for its tropical beaches. Explore Colombo by taking the city tour. Check out the Pinnawala elephant orphanage. Visit Galle for its colonial influences and Anuradhapura for its ancient Sinhalese civilization. If you are a wildlife enthusiast, do not miss the Yala national park.

9. Laos

Indian passport holders can visit Laos for 30 days by obtaining a visa on arrival. The visa fee for Indian nationals is $40. What to do in Laos: Laos is a beautiful south-east Asian country known for its mountains, rivers, monasteries and temples. Check out the Kuang Si falls in Luang Prabang. The night market at Luang Prabang is also worth a visit. Pay your respects at the temple at Mount Phousi. Spend some time at the Tham Phu Kam cave and blue lagoon.

10. Madagascar

Madagascar gives a free visa on arrival for a stay of upto 30 days. Short stay visas for 60 days and 90 days can be obtained by paying a fee of 70 Euros and 100 Euros respectively. What to do in Madagascar: Madagascar is known for its rainforests and its wildlife. Check out the Andasibe-Mantadia National Park and the Avenue of the Baobabs. Try snorkeling at Nosy Mangabe and also check visit the Isalo National Park for spectacular landscapes.

11. Mozambique

Mozambique offers a visa on arrival to Indian passport holders for a stay of upto 30 days. What to do in Mozambique: Mozambique is a south African country known for its long coastline and stunning beaches. Check out the Bazaruto archipelago and the Benguerra island. Try snorkeling and scuba diving at the Quirimbas islands. Wildlife enthusiasts should not miss the Gorongosa National Park.

12. Saint Lucia

Saint Lucia is a destination where Indian passport holders can obtain visa on arrival for a stay of upto 6 weeks. What to do in Saint Lucia: Saint Lucia is an island famous for its beautiful beaches and the Pitons mountains. Go hiking in the Pitons and check out the lovely waterfalls. Visit the Marigot Bay for its views and Rodney Bay for its nightlife.DO not miss Suplur Springs, the world’s only drive-in volcano.

13. Samoa

Visa on arrival for Indians arriving in Samoa is valid for a stay of 60 days. You need to have an onward ticket and proof of sufficient funds to cover your trip expenses. What to do in Samoa: Samoa is known for its islands with reef-bordered beaches. Check out the beaches and nightlife in Apia. Hang out at the pristine Lalomanu beach. Try out some adventure activities at the Manono island.

14. Senegal

Indians can get a visa on arrival in Senegal for a stay of upto 3 months without even needing to pay a visa fee. They need to show proof of sufficient funds for their trip and a return ticket. What to do in Senegal: Explore the capital city of Dakar and enjoy its local music and nightlife. Check out the Goree island. Go diving at Cap Vert peninsula. Try fishing and kitesurfing at Cap Skirring.

15. Tanzania

Indians can get visa on arrival in Tanzania for a visa fee of $50 valid upto 3 months. What to do in Tanzania: Visit Tanzania for its wildlife and natural wonders. Take a safari in the Serengeti National Park. Check out the highest mountain of the continent – Mt. Kilimanjaro and visit the Kilimanjaro national park. Check out the beaches in Nungwi and Tanga. The chimpanzees at Gombe Stream National Park are a delight.

16. Cambodia

Indian passport holder can obtain a visa on arrival at border checkpoints and Cambodias two airports: Phnom Penh and Siem Reap. You will have to pay a sum of $ 35 as visa fee and might need to convince the officials that you are loaded enough to pay for your accommodation and return ticket. The visa is valid for 30 days. Things to do in Cambodia: Visit Angkor Archaeological Park, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Enjoy delicious food at Phnom Penh. Siem Reap is one of the emerging tourist hotspots. Visit Koh Rong, which is accessible only by a ferry.

17.Bolivia

Your documents, itinerary and hotel reservation proof to get you a visa on arrival in Bolivia. The visa is valid for 90 days. Prior visa is free of charge and you can get it at Bolivian embassy. Things to do in Bolivia: Do not miss the opportunity to see the world’s largest salt flat, Salar de Uyuni. Visit quaint town of Copacabana, which is famous for its blue-turquoise LakeTiticaca, and explore La Paz, a picturesque city.

18. Jordan

If you have $1000 while travelling to Jordan, then you can obtain visa on arrival, which will be valid for 14 days. Things to do in Jordan: Visit the most visited tourist attraction in Jorden, the lost city of Petra. The 2,000-year-old Graeco-Roman ruins of Jerash is something you should not miss if you are a history buff. Known for clear water and sandy beach, Aqaba is where you can relax. Also visit Wadi Rum and be mesmerized by the amazing rock formations.

19. Uganda

Indian citizens can get visa on arrival at Entebbe Airport for $ 50. You will be required to show return air ticket, a yellow fever certificate and hotel reservation. Things to do in Uganda: Best part about visiting Uganda is a walk along the equator. Watch mountain gorillas at Bwindi National Park and visit Murchisons Falls National Park and the source of the Rive Nile, Jinja

20. Ethiopia

Visa on arrival is offered to Indian citizens for a fee of approximately $ 20. The visa is valid for 30 days. You should have return air ticket, hotel reservation and other usual documents required during travelling to foreign location. Things to do in Ethiopia: Lalibela, an incredible medieval settlement, is unbelievable. The 11 rock-hewn monolithic churches built by King Lalibela is something you must not miss. Visit the ancient holy city of Harar, Blue Nile Falls and the Rift valley. Disclaimer: Note that before you travel, it is necessary that you contact the embassy or consulate of the country you are planning to travel to and confirm that there has not been any recent change that may affect your travel. This is because visa and immigration policies change frequently as each country makes the necessary adjustments to protect its borders.