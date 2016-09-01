Mesmerized with the idea of going abroad for a vacation but want to avoid the hassle of the visa process? Worry not, because your Indian passport is strong enough to grant entry into several countries without the requirement of a prior visa. While some of these countries do not require visa at all, others are happy to stamp one on your passport on arrival. So, grab your passport, pack your bags, head to the airport and buy a ticket to any of these 25 beautiful countries that you can visit on an impulse trip. Where will you go?

This is one country that does not even require your passport to cross its borders. According to the Embassy of Nepal, Indians can enter Nepal with either their passport or any photo identity card issued by the government. You can also go to Nepal by road.

Nepal has several sightseeing attractions for the discerning tourist. The Pashupatinath Temple on the banks of Bagmati River is a sacred temple for Hindus. Bhaktapur Durbar Square, a UNESCO World Heritage Site is a plaza where you can soak in the art, history and culture of Nepal and the Bhaktapur Kingdom. For adventure seekers, there is the Annapurna Circuit that takes about 15-20 days and is one of the best treks in the world. October-November is the best time to complete this circuit. Surely Nepal is a holiday destination you shouldn’t miss.

A country where the Gross National Happiness is valued higher than their Gross Domestic Product, Bhutan is also called the land of happiness. Lucky for Indians as we do not require a visa to visit this country. Take a short flight or hit the road and be mesmerised by the beauty you see en route Bhutan.

After landing at Paro, head straight to Thimphu, Bhutan’s capital, which will take you about an hour. Visit Buddha Point for a majestic view of the valley. Next, head to Punakha which is about three hours away. En route, halt at the Dochula Pass where you get a glimpse of the Himalayan ranges. Admire the architectural marvels of the Punakha Dzong and Wangdue Phodrang and leave for Paro. End your trip with a trek to the Paro Taktsang or Tiger’s Nest Monastery.

Hong Kong

Yes, Hong Kong too offers Indians entry without a visa. For up to 14 days, you can stay in Hong Kong visa-free. A global financial center, you will find several skyscrapers here. A shopper’s paradise, night markets, Disneyland and eclectic food: Hong Kong has it all.

When here, visit the top sightseeing attractions to make the most of your trip. Go to The Peak for an uninterrupted view of the whole of Hong Kong. It is one of the most popular tourist attractions for a reason! If you are a party animal, head to Lan Kwai Fong which is popular for its nightlife and is home to over 90 pubs, clubs and restaurants. And no matter how old you are, don’t miss going to Disneyland.

Maldives

Honeymooners’ preferred destination, Maldives is a land of beaches, blue lagoons, and coral reefs. But the best part is, it grants free visa on arrival to Indians for up to 30 days. So all you need is your passport and a return ticket. The country boasts of some of the best beach resorts in the world. Make sure you enjoy your stay at one of them on your trip.

Maldives is a favorite vacation destination of the celebs too. While there is not much sightseeing to do in Maldives, the idea is to have a relaxing trip soaking in nature’s beauty. Most resorts here offer water sports activities like snorkeling, sailing, underwater diving and more. To enjoy to the fullest, stay in a water villa. Some of the top resorts in Maldives are Cocoa Island by COMO (+9606641818), Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas (+9606644111) and Jumeirah Vittaveli (+9606642020).

Mauritius

Indians can visit this beautiful country without the need of a prior visa. It offers visa on arrival for Indian nationals so all you need is your passport and a return ticket in hand. Whats more, you can stay here for up to 60 days. When in Mauritius, dont forget to try their scrumptious seafood and go to some of the best beaches in the world.

To truly discover the beauty of Mauritius on your vacation, make sure to see some of the best sights it has to offer. Not just beaches, the island nation is home rainforests, waterfalls, hiking trails and ample wildlife. Visit the Black River Gorges National Park for a spectacular display of flora and fauna. Trou aux Cerfs is a dormant volcano while La Preneuse is a beach in the Black River village. For a lesson in history about Mauritius’ colonial past, visit the Eureka House.

Jordan

Home to over 10,000 Indians employed primarily in the textile sector, Jordan is a country that began granting Indian citizens visas on arrival. Visit the heritage site of Petra, float in the Dead Sea, or simply take in the beauty of the barren desert of Wadi Rum.

The Arab nation is home to a number of ancient monuments and ruins but that’s not all. Jordan also has the sun, sand and sea and nature reserves. While the archeological site of Petra is the first thing you’d want to see when in Jordan, don’t miss other attractions like the Dana Biosphere Reserve which is the largest one in the country. Montreal, a castle, is another archeological site steeped in history. Temple of Artemis, built at the highest point of the city of Jerash is another remarkable monument. There’s a lot you can do in Jordan. Booked your tickets yet?

Cambodia

Home to the world famous Angkor Wat, Cambodia offers Indian citizens visa on arrival for up to 30 days. The UNESCO World Heritage site of Angkor Wat is the country’s most popular tourist attraction and has only recently imposed a ban on revealing clothes and wait for it selfies. Read more here.

While the highlight of your Cambodia trip will undoubtedly be a visit to Angkor Wat, here’s what else you can see when here. Visit the Royal Palace in Phnom Penh to admire the splendid Khmer architecture and learn more about the king of Cambodia. Cambodian Cultural Village is a theme park and museum in Siem Reap that gives you a peak into the art, culture and history of the nation.

Bolivia

Bolivia boasts of six UNESCO World Heritage Sites and more importantly being home to (a part of) the Amazon jungles. What’s more, it also grants a 30-day visa on arrival for Indian passport holders.

While it is still an offbeat destination for Indians, the beautiful sights will leave you mesmerized. One of its most popular tourist attractions is the Witches’ Market where you will find yatiris (local witch doctors) wearing black hats selling potions, powders and amulets to enhance your beauty, luck and fertility. Used in Bolivian culture, these trinkets can be a good souvenir to take back home. Don’t miss a trip to the Salar de Uyuni, the world’s largest salt flat.

Macau

One of the world’s richest countries, Macau allows Indians to enter its land without the need of a visa on their passport. Ruins of St Paul’s, Senado Square and Macau Tower are a few tourist attractions you must include in your itinerary.

For party animals and shopaholics, Macau is a great destination to visit thanks to the number of casinos and malls it has. It is in fact termed the Las Vegas of Asia for this very reason. Nightlife of Macau glitters with lights along its Cotai Strip. The Venetian Macao is a Vegas-style, Venice-themed resort and casino where you can gamble away. For a lesson in Macau’s history, visit Museum of Macau which is on a hill in a 16th century fort.

Jamaica

Grab your passport and fly to Jamaica as this country too doesn’t require a visa for Indian nationals. The birthplace of Reggae music and the country that gave us Bob Marley, Jamaica is a land full of culture and history. Relax on its sandy beaches or go for adventure sports like zip-lining and jeep safari, there’s plenty of things to keep you busy here.

The Caribbean island nation is home to rainforests, beaches, mountains and music. It is also known for its snorkeling and diving sites and its architecture that depicts British-colonial style. Hike to the Blue Mountains, play with dolphins at the Dolphin Cove Jamaica or go surfing at the Long Beach Bay. For a dose of Jamaican history, head to National Heroes Park or the National Art Gallery of Jamaica to soak in its art. Go rafting at Rio Grande River or chill with a drink at the James Bond Beach.

Fiji

If you love the sun, sand, beaches and a relaxing holiday, plan a trip to Fiji. With over 300 islands, this country boasts itself as a place where you are sure to find happiness. Luckily, Indians do not require a visa to visit Fiji.

If you are in Fiji to make the most of your time, head to Denarau Island which is famous for its activities like snorkeling, golfing, shopping and its nightlife. Couple who are on their honeymoon can visit Mamanuca Islands and those who love wildlife can check out the Kula Eco Park. Nananu-i-Ra is popular for its safaris and kite surfing, while Fiji Museum takes you back in time with its collection of archeological artifacts that are over 3,000 years old.

Haiti

This Caribbean country is another one on the list of places Indians can visit without a visa. All you need is your passport that is valid for at least six months. You can stay for as long as three months without a visa, following which you will have to apply for one. When here, do visit Citadelle la Ferriere which is a mountain-top fortress.

Not many Indians are familiar with this beautiful country and may have heard of it in 2010 when it suffered a massive earthquake. Even so, its prominent landmarks that date back to the nineteenth century are still intact. The Sans-Souci Palace is a sight to beacon for its marvelous architecture so is the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Assumption. Art aficionados can visit the National Museum of Art and for nature lovers, there is Etang Saumatre, the largest lake in Haiti.

British Virgin Islands

For up to a month you can enjoy a stay at any of the British Virgin Islands after acquiring a visitor bona fide at the port of entry. There’s a lot to do here such as sailing, fishing, visiting national parks and museums or going for water sports.

These islands are a part of the volcanic archipelago in the Caribbean and are known for their beaches that are lined with reefs and offer yachting opportunities. Virgin Gorda is popular for its beaches and marinas and has several high street shops. You can also go sailing and snorkeling here. If surfing is what interests you, visit Josiah’s Bay which also has sugarcane plantations. Horseshoe Reef is the largest coral barrier reef in the Caribbean and is in Anegada Island.

Micronesia

A nation made of 607 islands, the Federated States of Micronesia is one of the most beautiful places on earth. Since it is remote, you can expect untouched, natural beauty surrounding these islands. Indians can visit this place without a tourist visa for a stay of up to 30 days.

Spread across the western Pacific Ocean, Micronesia has four main island states. It is primarily known for its ancient ruins, beaches, sunken temples and lagoons. Nan Madol is a city in ruins on the Pohnpei Island. This was once a thriving city and the only one in the world to be built on coral reef. Leluh Ruins are another archeological site. Black Coral Island and Pakin Atoll are other places to visit when in Micronesia.

Saint Kitts & Nevis

A two-island country in West Indies, it has tropical rainforests, mountains, rivers, sea and a population less than 50,000. India is one of the countries that is exempt from visa formalities for this country. All you need is a valid passport.

The country is known for its beaches, mountains and natural beauty. Saint Kitts is the bigger island and is home to a dormant volcano called Mount Liamuiga. It also has a crater lake, hiking trails and rainforests. Frigate Bay at Saint Kitts is another place that will charm you with its beauty. A UNESCO World Heritage Site, Brimstone Hill Fortress National Park is also here. in Nevis, you can visit the Cottle Church and Museum of Nevis History.

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Another Caribbean nation, SVG is a cluster of 32 islands with coral reefs, lagoons, beaches and tropical rainforests. You can indulge in yachting, scuba diving and staying in luxurious rooms at these islands. Indian nationals do not require a visa to enter the country but will be issued a visitors’ permit on arrival which is valid for a one month stay.

Many may not have heard about this nation and that’s what makes it even more special. You can be assured of a vacation where no one will disturb you and some sights that you will not find anywhere else in the world. Go to Bequia which is the second largest island here and offers several water sports activities to tourists. Botanic Gardens St Vincent are one of the oldest gardens in the tropics while Canouan is one of the smaller islands here.

Republic of Trinidad and Tobago

Known for its carnival and diverse flora and fauna, this twin island country welcomes Indians without the need of a visa. For as long as three months you can enjoy your stay here.

Republic of Trinidad and Tobago is near Venezuela and is steeped in Creole traditions which reflects on its cuisine as well. If you love birds, the island nation is home to Tobago Main Ridge Forest Reserve where you will find hummingbirds and Asa Wright Nature Centre where several bird species coexist. When here, do visit a secluded beach called Englishman’s Bay and Castara Bay which is only 308m in size. Emperor Valley Zoo and Yerette are other places of interest here.

Commonwealth of Dominica

Indians can visit this island country without a visa and stay there for up to six months! This is surely one reason to plan a trip to this place. Also called the Nature Isle of the Caribbean for its natural beauty, Dominica is home to rare flora and fauna, rainforests, mountains and sisserou, a parrot only found here.

There is lots to do at Commonwealth of Dominica. Hot natural springs and tropical rainforests are some of them. Morne Trois Pitons National Park should definitely be on your list when here. It has the Boiling Lake, sulphur vents and Trafalgar Falls. Cabrits National Park is home to coral reefs and wetlands. To learn more about this place, visit the Dominica Museum in Roseau and for shopping, go to the Old Market of Roseau.

Vanuatu

Looking for an adventurous holiday? Head to Vanuatu. A nation made of roughly 80 islands, it offers hiking trails, active volcanoes, deep-sea fishing, kayaking and underwater caverns and wrecks. Indians can visit this country without a visa requirement and stay for a period of 30 days.

If you are into water sports, you should go scuba diving at Vanuatu where you will see natural beauty like coral reefs to underwater caverns and even World War II wreckage like troopship SS President Coolidge. Iririki Island is perfect for honeymooners for the privacy it offers along with its romantic views. Arore Island is another such island with water sports activities like snorkeling. Visit Mele Island for its waterfalls, gardens and cascades.

Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus

A vibrant nightlife, shopping areas, entertainment facilities and beaches, TRNC is a holiday destination for those looking to have a good time. Not just this, you can also go cycling and bird-watching here. Indians do not require a visa to visit Northern Cyprus and can stay up to three months. But you certainly need your passport, a return ticket and a few other documents at the port of entry.

When here, you can visit the several castles in Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus. The Kyrenia Harbor and Castle is one of the most tourist-friendly area as it has bars, restaurants and a majestic view of the pier. However, the Besparmak Mountains are also home to three other castles and offer breathtaking views of the coastline. The walled city of Nicosia is another gem here and shouldn’t be missed. From a 500-year-old Turkish bath to the magnificent Selimiye Mosque and the historical Bandabulya Bazaar, it is full of unique experiences.

Turks and Caicos Islands

If luxury resorts, great beaches, shops and scuba diving interest you, head to the Turks and Caicos Islands. A group of 40 islands, these make for a great holiday abroad. The islands have a 14 mile long barrier reef at one of its scuba diving sites, and an underwater wall too. Indians do not need a visa to enter the islands.

These islands are at the tip of the Bahamas and have one of the world’s largest coral reef systems. Go island hoping to soak in the beauty of this nation and come back with a bag full of memories. Grace Bay, one of the cleanest and pristine beaches is one of the most popular tourist attraction. Dotted with hotels, it also has an underwater park which is great for snorkelers. Chalk Sound National Park is another place of interest which is home to iguanas and is a beautiful turquoise lagoon.

Kish Island

Ranked among the 10 beautiful islands of the world, Kish Island is a shopper’s paradise with several centers and tourist attractions to look forward to. You do not require any visa to visit this island which attracts over a million tourists every year.

The population of Kish Island is only 26,000 but the number of tourists who come here are so high that The New York Times included it in its list of 10 most beautiful islands in the world. Even though it is a small island, it offers tourists plenty of things to do. The beaches here have so clean waters that you can see fish swimming in them all the time. There is also an Underground City in Kish Island which is about 1,000 years old and is partly open to tourists.

Cook Islands

You can book your tickets to Cook Islands without any visa hassles as it does not need visitors to get a visa if they don’t intend to stay beyond 31 days. Its blue lagoons and reefs make it the perfect scuba diving destination. Don’t miss going to Avarua for their Saturday market which has live performances as well.

Aitutaki is the main tourist hot-spot in Cook Islands and the blue lagoon here is its prime attraction. From fishing, snorkeling to swimming and kayaking, you can unleash the water baby in you at this island. Muri Beach is the perfect place to go to for a relaxing lunch by the walk followed by a romantic stroll on the soft sands in the evening. For a peek of the lush greenery of Cook Islands, go for the Cross Island Walk.

Pitcairn Islands

If going away from the crowd to a secluded, peaceful place is what you like on holidays, you should visit Pitcairn Islands. It has a population of just 50 people and does not require you to have a visa as long as your stay is no longer than 14 days. The untouched islands boast of a thriving flora and fauna and a host of thrilling adventure activities.

There are four main islands at Pitcairn Islands of which Henderson Island is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Oeno Island is untouched by development and you can camp here and explore its natural beauty. Take an eco trail to Sailor’s Hide and Christian’s Cave and discover rock formations and flora of these islands. You can also hike to Down Rope albeit with a local guide and see the only sandy beach in Pitcairn Islands.