A three-day 'Indian Travel Mart' has been organized by the Jammu and Kashmir Department of Tourism in a bid to boost domestic tourism awareness in the valley.

This colorful showcase displayed the several destinations in the Union Territory. with details of their attractions and attractive pavilions have been put up by the tourism departments of various states and representatives of various hotels and resorts from Jammu and Kashmir and nearby cities.

Interestingly, this platform provided an opportunity to people to have a face-to-face interaction with tour operators, travel agents, and hoteliers from across the country to gather information about the upcoming holiday season.

Speaking to ANI, Ajay Gupta, Managing Director, India Travel Mart, said, “Post COVID, this is the first such kind of physical exhibition in Jammu and Kashmir. The main aim of this event is to promote domestic tourism. The reason behind doing this in Jammu and Kashmir is to promote the Union Territory as a film location and encourage destination weddings, ice tourism, adventure tourism here. 100 to 150 tour operators and travel agents have come to participate in the event.”

He further said that “This has been organized at a time when international borders are closed and domestic tourism is receiving a very good response. The theme of Indian Travel Mart is ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat,’ and the destination has come up with very good packages for tourists.” Gupta also emphasised on the fact that earlier those people who used to prefer international locations for weddings and film shooting are now picking locations within the country for the same events. He mentioned that in Jammu and Kashmir people are getting different packages for different domestic locations under one roof through this three-day event.

Meanwhile ANI quoted VK Sehgal, a travel writer, and journalist, “This event is a kind of advertisement and networking. Whenever there is a crisis, there is always a need for a resurgence after this crisis. So, this programme, post-COVID is very good as it provides a platform for the people for interaction. Secondly, there are places that are otherwise nowhere to be seen on a tourist map, people are made aware of them too in such events. This programme also gives information to the tourists planning to travel to newer places.”

Jammu and Kashmir, rightly called a piece of heaven on Earth, has always been one of India’s most coveted tourist destinations, and this event aims to bring the attention of tourists back to its many charms.

(With inputs from ANI)