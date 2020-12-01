Whether or not we believe in ghost stories, we know a haunted tale always intrigues us. A mere feeling or thought of the presence of something around us that cannot be seen or touched scares the hell out of us. For some, mysterious and haunted stories are a thrill to hear and experience while for others even the idea of something lurking around and making its presence felt is shaking. Even if we dismiss the existence of spirits around us, spooky tales of certain haunted places in India and around the world make us believe that something creepy does exist here that’s beyond our understanding. Here, we will talk about such spine-chilling tales of certain places in India. Here is a list of the 3 most haunted places in the country that promise you a ghostly experience and shivers down your spine. Also Read - Did The 'Haunted' Annabelle Doll Really Escape From The Warren Museum? Here's The Truth

Kuldhara, Rajasthan

Rajasthan has an array of haunted places that are popular because of something supernatural there. One of them is Kuldhara village, where no one lives. As per the popular tale, the Kuldhara village was inhabited by the Paliwal Brahmins in the past. Around 200 years ago, the diwan of Jaisalmer Salim Singh who was cruel, an alcoholic, and was known for his debauchery declared that he wishes to marry the daughter of the village chief and if his wish is denied, he will impose heavy taxes on the villagers. To prevent any such happening villagers decided to leave Kuldhara one night. Before leaving, they put a curse on the place that no one will ever be able to live in Kuldhara village. And, that exactly happened. To check the authenticity of the haunted story of Kuldhara village, a team of Paranormal Society in Delhi went to the village with their equipment and gadgets and spent around 12 hours in Kuldhara at night. They found the story is true. The paranormal experts spotted unusual activities in the village. They saw shadowy figures and movements and felt someone invisible tapping their shoulders. In fact, many said that they heard some spirits even revealed their names.

Malcha Mahal, Delhi

Also known as Wilayat Mahal, Malcha Mahal is situated in the Chanakyapuri area of New Delhi. It was built by Firuz Shah Tughlaq. The place was given to a Princess named Wilayat Mahal who claimed to be the descendant of the royal family of Awadh. She was homeless after the Britishers took over her property. The princess had two kids named Sakina Mahal, and Ali Raza aka Cyrus. After being homeless, they lived at one of the railway stations in Delhi for many years. Later, in 1993, the princess died by suicide at the age of 62. She committed suicide by eating crushed diamond out of depression. The reason behind her mental condition was allegedly the damaged state of the Malcha Mahal. Princess’s kids were young when she died and they slept with their mother’s dead body for days before her death was discovered by others. The kids grew up there in the same house without any help from anyone and haven’t left it since then. They continue to live there without interacting with any other living soul. A few dogs protect the house from any intruders or thieves who have in the past tried to loot the place. People wonder how these two humans survived here for so long without even basic necessities like electricity and water. Till today, the descendants of Malcha Mahal reside there and wear only black robes. They do not talk to anyone and have kept a board outside the place that clearly states that trespassers will be shot down. Being a restricted area, no one goes here.

Mukesh Mills, Mumbai

Mukesh Mills in the Colaba area of Mumbai is also famous because of the unusual experience certain people had here. In the 1870s, when the textile mills were opened and were in good shape and condition, ships used to dock here for loading and unloading. In around the 1980s, an unexplained fire broke out here and left the Mukesh Mills in the condition it is right now. The place is quite popular among Bollywood directors. Scenes of various movies have been shot here. During those shoots, various actors and crew members have experienced something spooky. That is why people avoid coming here during the night and directors wrap up shoots before sunset. Various people have allegedly stated that they heard a strange voice at the Mukesh Mills and even reported their things missing. Bipasha Basu, during the shoot of one of her films at the Mukehs Mills, experienced difficulty in delivering her dialogues in one part of the mills but was completely fine in doing that in any other parts. Stories of people being possessed here also surface a lot.