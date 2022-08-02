Uttarakhand Offbeat Places: The majestic Himalayas, the holiest of rivers, the divine mystery, breathtaking landscapes, the endlessly vibrant play of nature, captivating history sculpted in ancient stones, and breathtaking floral and faunal myriad all have a beauty that is inherent to Uttarakhand. The renowned Himalayan mountains’ magnificent beauty and majesty can be seen in Uttarakhand. The state is ideal for family vacations because it offers various activities, including hiking, camping, skiing, and adventure sports. Some of India’s hill stations, where people can unwind and spend time in the mountains, are thought to be located in Uttarakhand.Also Read - Uttarakhand Weather: Dehradun, Nainital, Chamoli On High Alert; Part of Badrinath NH-7 Washed Away Due To Heavy Rain

Visit these serene and picturesque villages in Uttarakhand if you’re looking for solitude in remote areas that people seldom travel:

1. Chaukori – Earthern Bowl of Kumaon

A tiny community called Chaukori is encircled by the Himalayas and has the shape of a bowl. The altitude of this picturesque Chaukori village is 2,010 meters above sea level. The Chaukori town is surrounded by dazzling fruit orchards, a varied flora, and a dense pine, oak, and rhododendron forest. Chaukori, which is surrounded by the imposing Himalayas and dense forests, provides a breathtaking view of the stunning Panchachuli, Nanda Kot, and Nanda Devi peaks. You can view the most gorgeous dawn and dusk from here. Even the nights are delightful because we get a spectacular glimpse of the galaxy as it opens its arms for us. Also Read - DA Hike! Ahead of I-Day, Uttarakhand Govt Hikes Dearness Allowance of Local Bodies Employees. Deets Here

2. Khirsu – Window to the Mighty Peaks

Khirsu used to be a less visited location, but it is currently developing a solid reputation as a hill station. This breathtaking hill queen is positioned 1,900 meters above sea level. The majestic pines, big oaks, and ancient deodar trees around the charming town of Khirsu. The quaint hamlet is renowned for its apple orchards that yield tasty, rosy apples and provides a 180-degree vista of the Himalayas that have been touched by the sun. It is possible to see the entire vast Himalayan range, some of whose peaks are well-known and others which are unnamed. If you want to spend your vacation in a lovely location in the centre of the Himalayas, this is one of the greatest places to go. Also Read - Delhi Likely To Face Traffic Snarls On Tuesday As Kanwariyas Return | Details Inside

Didihat – The Heart of Kumaon

Didihat is a cute tiny hillock in the Kumaon Himalayas that is tucked away in a very secluded area of Uttarakhand at a height of 1725 meters above sea level. Didihat is abundant in flora and fauna and offers stunning vistas of lush valleys bordered by lovely peaks. It is located along the Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage path. One can observe the Lord Shiva-dedicated Sirakot Malaynath Mandir’s architecture. The Reika Kings constructed this temple, which is embellished at Didihat. Panoramic views of numerous snow-covered Himalayan peaks, including Panchachuli summits, are also available from Didihat. You can experience the people’s simple way of life, traditions, and culture while unbothered by raucous crowds here.