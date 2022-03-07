With things getting back to normal again, people are now planning their next vacation. If you looking for an inexpensive international destination to travel from India, then we have assorted a list of beautiful countries that are not just beautiful and exotic but easy on the pockets.Also Read - India’s First Ever Cruising Experience From Chennai To Sri Lanka, Details Inside

Rajeev Kale – President & Country Head, Holidays, MICE, Visa – Thomas Cook (India) Limited listed 4 international destinations that offer the best value for money.

Thailand

Thailand offers perfect experiences to leisure seekers and adventure enthusiasts such as indulging in its nightlife, beaches, culture, cuisine, wellness and more. Also Read - Dubai's Museum Of Future, Most Beautiful Building On Earth - Watch Video

The country is famous for its street food as well as gastronomical experiences and travellers can explore Thailand’s Ko Samui, Phuket, Krabi, Hua Hin, Ayutthaya, Chiang Rai and Chiang Mai; learn Muay Thai/kickboxing, go on culinary tours, value and luxury shopping, nightlife, spa & wellness and also visit ancient Buddha temples, floating markets, elephant shows and more. Additionally, it provides a range of accommodations to fit every traveller’s wallet.

The round trip flight tickets cost between INR 18,000 to 20,000

Dubai and Abu Dhabi

Dubai and Abu Dhabi being – alluring short-haul tourist destinations have always been in demand among our customers including families, young professionals/millennials, couples and corporates. It provides unique and cutting edge experiences to travellers and especially millennials with insta-worthy sights/locales like the city’s best views of Dubai Marina at night, Burj Khalifa, The Dubai Frame, recently opened Museum of the Future; experience the thrilling zip ride across Downtown Dubai; Abu Dhabi and Yas Island offer an exciting diversity – Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, Clymb Abu Dhabi, water sports like Kayaking and Yas Marina Circuit in Yas Island; Mangrove Walks, Flamingo Observation Tower and the world’s largest snow park and national aquarium

Al Qana in Abu Dhabi: Several economical options are available for accommodation and for trying out local cuisines. It also offers some great deals on shopping including gold and high-end electronics.

The round trip flight tickets cost between INR 18,000 to 20,000

Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka is known for being one of the most affordable destinations for a quick getaway from India. It is home to beautiful landscapes and culture with tea plantations, beaches and renowned local cuisine.

One can visit cities like Colombo, Kandy, Nuwara Eliya, Bentota and world heritage sites like Temple of tooth Relic, boating or fishing on Lake Gregory, experience whale watching in Mirissa, tea factory visits, Seetha Eliya garden and temple from famous Ramayana, Ramayana trail, turtle hatchery, visit Odel, Majestic city for shopping etc.

The round trip flight tickets cost between INR 18,000 to 20,000