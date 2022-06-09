Punjab is a vibrant, historically significant, and visually stunning part of India’s Sikh culture. Classical landmarks, gurudwaras, temples, ashrams, calm lakes, and museums, abound in this lovely state. The Golden Temple is one of several tourist attractions in Punjab that will both captivate and amaze you. This state is located in northwestern India, at the confluence of five rivers, and is home to India’s largest Sikh population, whose warmth and lively vibes pervade the entire state. With its countless tourist attractions and warm hospitality, Punjab invites visitors from all over the world. Imagine yourself in a land where you’re encircled by beautiful landscapes, welcoming locals, and religious and patriotic fervor.Also Read - Varanasi to Tirupati: India’s Top Spiritual-Travel Destinations For a Serene Getaway

Golden Temple

Amritsar is known around the world for the majestic and venerated Golden Temple, also known as Sri Harmandir Sahib, which is one of the country's most important spiritual monuments. The temple is a two-story construction with about 400 kg of pure gold leaf covering the top half, earning it the English moniker. As a symbol of respect, visitors must cover their heads and remove their shoes before entering the Golden Temple. The tranquil atmosphere of the temple comforts the mind as one listens to the exquisite notes of gurbani.

Wagah Border

The Wagah/Atari Border Retreat Ritual is a fantastic patriotism-inspiring ceremony done daily at the Indo-Pak border approximately an hour from the centre of Amritsar. Every evening, shortly before dusk, Indian and Pakistani soldiers gather at this border checkpoint for a 30-minute display of military friendship and showmanship. The international gates will be closed, and both countries' flags will be lowered during this ceremony.

Fateh Burj

Punjab is a historical land. It has so many untold and unspoken stories that learning about them would take an eternity. Baba Banda Singh Bahadur’s battle memorial is the country’s tallest triumph tower. It is bordered by a man-made lake and vast stretches of lush grass. They’ve recently begun lighting up the tower at night to represent a lovely outlook. Visitors can see the structure that commemorates the start of Sikh authority in the state.

Qila Mubarak

Qila Mubarak is a fort that has witnessed several key conflicts and generations of kings. It is best known for being the sole living monument that validates the stories of Razia Sultana, Delhi’s first and only female monarch. The Sikh guru is said to have visited the place in 1705, bestowing spiritual significance on it for all time.

