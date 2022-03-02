The summer season is round the corner and so are summer holidays. The pandemic still has rippling effect on the tourism industry. With unprecedented lockdowns and travel restrictions, the tourism industry had to bear the brunt. With the covid-19 infection cases finally decreasing globally, countries are all set to welcome tourists once again. Several international countries have also removed travel bans, thus making travel easier and fuss-free.Also Read - Kedarnath Temple Opens From May 6 - All About Its Legend, History And Significance

Co-founder of EaseMyTrip Rikant Pittie told The Mint "On a month-on-month basis, we have seen a jump of around 30% in international travel booking." However, there is a flip side to it. Only a few countries are offering best value for travelling. With budgeting and planning, you can make the most of these countries. As regular commercial prices have dropped, only a few international travelling option is available. Hence, you need to make sure you are making the most out of it.

Here Are 5 International Destinations For Travel

Sri Lanka

If you don't want to go farther from home, Sri Lanka is your destination. The destination is one stop for luxury and yet affordable. According to experts, the airfare from Sri Lanka to India has witnessed 30 per cent reduction. Experts are still decoding if the dip took place due to the nation's troubled economy. Yet, tourists can bargain cheaper price and witness the beauty firsthand. This country is one the most affordable international destinations.

Maldives

For Indians, Maldives became the most visited country during the pandemic. It was one of the first countries to allow Indians tourists to visit. This destination caters to needs to everyone from luxury to cheap, it is one stop for everyone. For people who are in awe with water activities, it is a paradise.

France

Due to current Ukraine-Russia crisis, people who want to venture Paris should book it in advance. According to Mint research, the return airfare for Paris has increased from Rs 51,000 to Rs 63,000. Along with this, people who have taken covaxin vaccination, they are considered unvaccinated on arrival. Travelers have to take an RTPCR test on arrival but do not have to go through mandatory quarantine if they are tested negative. Europe has only opened its gate for Indian travelers and this makes France the cheapest destination currently.

Dubai

For Indian travelers, Dubai has always the next stop for international destination. Dubai too is very reciprocating the same interest. Dubai lifted mandatory rapid RTPCR at the departure airport. This has made travel much easier. To go to nearby places, you can either book an uber or simply take a local transport. Transportation is reasonable and affordable. For long travels, you can simply take a metro or bus. These are fast and are available at reasonable price.

Turkey

With the drop in Turkey’s currency, Lira, by almost 50 per cent in the past one year, the country has become affordable for travelling. Yet, The Mint states that airfare and hotel fares have remained largely unaffected in Turkey as the rates are contracted in USD. Travellers can save a lot if expenses are made in Lira like commute, shopping, food, entertainment etc. Instead of booking tickets online, you can check out the local guest houses, B&B or holiday apartments with the help of local guides. This will cut down on accommodation a lot.