Who doesn’t love long weekends? They are a great time to unwind and relax from the everyday mundane schedule and fortunately, this Holi we have a long weekend lined up. So, what better than packing our bags and heading on for a long road trip with our friends and family? With the rapidly increasing COVID-19 cases in the country, it is only better to avoid taking part in huge gatherings at a time like this. Also Read - Best Places to Visit near Delhi in April 2018

Take a break from the city’s everyday hustle and bustle and enjoy this long Holi weekend in less-explored adventure spots and scenic landscapes. Also Read - Best Places to Visit near Delhi on the Long Diwali 2017 Weekend

Check Out 5 Best And Affordable Weekend Getaways from Delhi

Kanatal

A series of narrow, zigzag roads surrounded by fragrant pine, deodar and rhododendron trees lead you to this little hill station right in the middle of Shivalik ranges. Most people usually plan a trip to Mussoorie, but you take a detour to avoid the crowd and get lost in the peaceful hills of Kanatal. From Adventure activities like rock climbing, speed boating, sky walk, zip line, jet skiing, etc, a walk to the Surkanda Devi temple, to a visit to the New Tehri Dam, there’s so much to explore in the serene abode of the Himalayas.

Days needed: 1 night/2 days should suffice.

Distance & time taken: 320 km | 07 h 40 min

Jim Corbett National Park

Expanding along the banks of the Ramganga River, surrounded by Sal forests and the tall grassy meadows, Jim Corbett rests on the foothills of the Himalayas making it one of the must-have wild experiences in India. The national park is not just about tigers; it houses a record number of 580 types of birds, 488 species of plants, 25 species of reptiles, and 50 species of mammals. These are reasons enough to pay a visit to India’s oldest national park.

Days needed: 1 night/2 days are more than enough

Distance & time taken: 250 km | 5 h

Neemrana

Neemrana is located just off the Delhi-Jaipur National Highway 48. About 90 km from Gurugram, 126 km from Delhi, and 140 km from Noida. Make sure you visit the renowned Neemrana Fort and admire the beautiful & magnificent constructions. Of the many interesting things to do there, you absolutely must opt for the zip-lining activity.

Distance & time taken: 126 km | 3 h

Lansdowne

Lansdowne is a must-visit for those who want to get away from city’s hustle and bustle and get some time of peace and absolute bliss. Also, trekking and camping in Lansdowne during March to June is an experience you must not miss. Lansdowne isn’t a destination that comes with a promise of frills and thrills; it urges you to slow down and relish nature’s sights and sounds in the serene environment.

Days needed: 1 night/2 days stay will be enough

Distance & time taken: 260 km | 6 h 20 min

Tirthan Valley

One of the offbeat destinations for the travelers, Tirthan valley is truly the best kept secret of Himachal. Unleash your wanderlust and unwind here this long Holi weekend with your friends and family. Tirthan has something for everyone- a quiet valley ideal for trekking, fishing, wildlife watching, and discovering under-explored hill villages. There’s also the option of doing absolutely nothing as you relax among the pine trees in the valley, away from the monotonous life of the city.

Days needed: A 3 days and 2 nights trip is ideal for Tirthan, excluding travel time.

Distance and time taken: 492 km | 12 h